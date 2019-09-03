Texas Rangers: Split the Week

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers split both of the series they played last week. Let’s see how the week unfolded for the good guys…

Series at Angels

Game 1 – Mike Minor was outperformed by Angels starter Andrew Heaney in the opening game of the series. Heany was excellent, tossing 6 scoreless IP. He had 10 strikeouts and the Rangers never found their footing. Shin-Soo Choo had two RBI. The Rangers were up 1-0 until Minor ran into trouble in the 7th, giving up 4 runs. Loss 5-2

Game 2 – Emmanuel Clase was used as an opener and was crisp. Clase is known as a fireballer and looks to be a live young arm the Rangers can rely on in the future. Ariel Jurado came in after Clase and was excellent. He notched 6 innings of 2 hit shutout ball. Rafael Montero and Jose Leclerc held the shutout intact afterwards. Choo and Elvis Andrus both had 2 walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had 2 RBI. Win 3-0

Series versus Mariners

Game 1 – King Felix Hernandez was outdueled by Lance Lynn but the Rangers bullpen faltered late. The game was 3-3 going into the 9th but Jose Leclerc blew the game as he has done all to often this year. Danny Santana went hitless in this game and has started to regress back to the mean. Loss 5-3

Game 2 – Kolby Allard was solid in his start. He lasted 5.2 IP. Jose Trevino had 2 RBI. Youngster Scott Heineman notched two runs hitting in front of young Trevino. Marco Gonzales lasted 5.2 IP, giving up 5 ER. Win 6-3

Game 3 – Michael Young had his number retired before the game. Young was an exceptional utility player that was the cornerstone of the Rangers from the early 2000’s through the back-to-back pennant runs. Brock Burke turned in a quality start. The Rangers trailed 2-1 going into the 9th. Elvis Andrus slid into home to tie the game on an infield single. The play was close and needed to be reviewed. Isiah Kiner-Falefa smacked a walk off single to win the game. Win 3-2

Game 4 – Brett Martin did not make it out of the first inning and the Rangers were obliterated in this affair. Rougie Odor had 2 RBI. Yusei Kikuchi got the win. Loss 11-3

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

9/2 @Yankees 12:05 p.m.

9/3 @Yankees 5:35 p.m.

9/4 @Yankees 5:35 p.m.

9/5 @Orioles 6:05 p.m.

9/6 @Orioles 6:05 p.m.

9/7 @Orioles 6:05 p.m.

9/8 @Orioles 12:05 p.m.