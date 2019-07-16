Texas Rangers: Split Series with Astros

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers limped into the All-Star break after a solid first half of the season. After Joey Gallo hit a go ahead homer in the All-Star game to give the AL the lead, the Rangers took on the AL’s best team: The Houston Astros. Let’s see how the good guys fared last week.

Series versus Astros

Game 1 – The Rangers made a strong statement on national television. The Astros were blanked on a night where they were the only game. Lance Lynn was exceptional. He pitched seven scoreless innings after the Rangers took the lead early. Astros starter Framber Valdez failed to make it out of the first inning. The top of the Rangers lineup roughed him up. Rougie Odor had a pair of doubles. One of which came in the first after a Joey Gallo shot to second base. Choo made the last out in the first inning. Lynn never wavered and the Rangers dominated the game. Jose Leclerc was used and was sharp. Chris Martin turned in a scoreless inning of his own. The Rangers started the game well and the pitching was exceptional. Win 5-0

Game 2 – This game was exceptionally exciting. Jesse Chavez, who was recently moved out of the bullpen to replace clueless Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller. Chavez had an excellent opening inning, but had high-stress innings after. Chavez grew exceptionally frustrated after multiple close calls went against him. He was openly swearing on the mound, and his middle infielders came in for a conference to help him regain composure. Chavez was opposed by Gerrit Cole, who looks like what a starting pitcher should look like. Cole was exceptional this game. He racked up a ton of strikeouts and continues to be one of the best hitters in the league. He was touched up early by Shin-Soo Choo, one of the most patient and infallible hitters in the game. Choo led the game with a solo homer. Cole pumped two heaters by Choo, but failed with a third over the middle. Danny Santana, who is having a great year, hit a solo homer in the second inning. Santana continues to be worth starting daily. The score was 3-2 when Joey Gallo hit a solo homer to tie the game in the fourth. Jesse Chavez was left in too long, and the Rangers fell behind 8-4. The Rangers fought back late with a Ronald Guzman homer. That tied the game at 8-8. In the bottom of the 9th, Danny Santana hit a single to center that narrowly missed a diving George Springer. Win 9-8

Game 3 – Wade Miley was solid and turned in a quality start. He out pitched Mike Minor, who was disappointing. Brett Martin and Phillips Valdez were both ineffective in relief. Delino DeShields and Danny Santana both had multiple hits. The game went to extra innings, and the Rangers failed to capture momentum and lost the lead. Brett Martin was the man who let the game slip through his fingers. Loss 7-6

Game 4 – The squeeze was put on young Ariel Jurado early and the Rangers fell behind. Justin Verlander was pitching for the Astros. The Rangers never led this game and allowed a seven run 7th inning. Willie Calhoun had 2 hits in this stinker. Loss 12-4

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

7/16 vs Diamondbacks 7:05 p.m.

7/17 vs Diamondbacks 7:05 p.m.

7/19 @Astros 7:10 p.m.

7/20 @Astros 6:10 p.m.

7/21 @Astros 1:10 p.m.