Texas Rangers: Split in California

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are sitting at the bottom of the A.L. West 30 games back of the division leading Houston Astros. The team though is still showing heart and hasn’t thrown in the towel. They played six games in California this past week, winning three and losing three. Here’s how it went down…

Series at Angels

Game 1 – The Rangers utilized another crisp Mike Minor start to win their opening game against the Angels. Jaime Barria got popped for the Angels. Taylor Cole was excellent after him though. Alex Claudio and Jose Leclerc pitched scoreless outings. Joey Gallo had 3 RBI. Ronald Guzman had 2. Win 5-2

Game 2 – The Rangers were humiliated by a plethora of Angels relievers. They were almost no hit. Jose Miguel Fernandez got the lone Angel RBI. Adrian Sampson was solid in this start. The Rangers lose a boring game. Loss 1-0

Game 3 – Yovani Gallardo continues to be below average. 3 innings, 6 runs. The Rangers were shelled for 8 runs in another boring game. This game was brutally one-sided. Gallo had the lone RBI. The Rangers were down badly early and never made it close. Felix Pena got the win. Loss 8-1



Series at Padres

Game 1 – The Rangers faced off against one of the worst teams in the league, the Padres. The Padres were dominated in the opener by Connor Sadzeck and the subsequent primary pitcher Yohander Mendez. Jeffrey Springs and Jose Leclerc completed this shutout. Starter Robbie Erlin allowed one run over 5.1 innings. Phil Maton gave up two runs. Jurickson Profar had 3 RBI. Win 4-0

Game 2 – Robinson Chirinos knocked in 3 RBI in this Rangers win. Joey Gallo had two runs. Adrian Beltre had two hits. Rougie Odor had no hits or walks. Alex Claudio was the opener in this game. He allowed no runs. Ariel Jurado came in and pitched four innings. He gave up three runs. Martin Perez, Connor Sadzeck, and Jose Leclerc all turned in scoreless performances. Win 6-3

Game 3 – The Rangers failed to complete the sweep due to poor bullpen performance. Mike Minor was very good as usual. CD Pelham, Eddie Butler, and Alex Claudio all turned in scoreless performances. Jeffrey Springs came into a 3-2 game and left a smoldering ruin behind. Spring gave up a double to the gap to tie the game. He proceeded to load the bases and give up a walk off grand slam to Francisco Mejia. Jose Leclerc remained unused in the bullpen. Kirby Yates had a key outing in the tail end of the 9th to keep the game close. It was essentially a save in many ways. Willie Calhoun, Robinson Chirinos, and Jurickson Profar all had an RBI in this brutal game. Loss 7-3

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



9/17 vs Rays 7:05 p.m.

9/18 vs Rays 7:05 p.m.

9/19 vs Rays 1:05 p.m.

9/21 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/22 vs Mariners 7:05 p.m.

9/23 vs Mariners 2:05 p.m.