Texas Rangers: Ready for Home Sweet Home

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers went out west and pretty much went .500. Not as successful as the team wanted for a road trip but by no means a total disaster. The Rangers still sit at the bottom of the A.L. West and are now 13.5 games out of first. The defending World Series champion Houston Astros still lead the division. However there is good news, the Rangers are on a home stand. Hopefully the benefits of home cooking will pay off this week.

Series at the Mariners

Game 1 – Marco Gonzales dominated the Rangers in this close game. Doug Fister was good, lasting 6 innings and giving up 2 runs. Leclerc pitched two scoreless after Fister, but without Beltre and Andrus the Rangers offense has been inconsistent. Edwin Diaz closed the game to seal the Rangers fate. Loss 2-1.

Game 2 – Austin Bibens-Dirkx lasted 4.2 innings and gave up 4 runs. Ronald Guzman and Rougie Odor came up big in this game, netting 3 RBIs each. Guzman got the Rangers the lead in 6th inning and Rougie recaptured the lead in the 9th. Similar to last series, the Mariners let in a couple key runs due to sloppy work behind the plate. Matt Bush, Jake Diekman, Chris Martin, Alex Claudio, and Keone Kela were all great. Martin was the only one to give up a run. This put the Rangers in position to win the game in the 9th against top tier closer Diaz. Diaz loaded the bases and Rougie Odor slapped it opposite field. This hit was particularly good considering Rougie consistently tries to pull the ball. Hopefully Rougie’s willingness to take what the pitcher gives him will get his average back above .250 like the year before his massive contract. Win 9-5.

Game 3 – Matt Moore failed to get through the sixth inning as usual and gave up four earned runs. Thankfully the bullpen for the Rangers was better. Leclerc and Claudio both threw scoreless innings. The Rangers were behind in the 7th inning when Nomar Mazara game up with runners on 2nd and 3rd. Mazara had a nice hit to tie the game at 5. Then Robinson Chirinos laced a ball down the right field line and scored two to give the Rangers the lead. James Paxton only lasted five innings in this Mariners loss. Win 7-6.

Game 4 – Wade LeBlanc was sharp in the rubber match. He gave up one run. The Mariners bullpen was better,they didn’t give up any runs in four innings. Mazara had a solo shot in this otherwise boring affair. Rangers split the series. Loss 6-1.

Series at the Angels

Game 1 – The Rangers traveled to LA to face off against the Angels. The Angels obliterated the Rangers in the first game. Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon had his worst start of the year, lasting only 3 innings. The offense was shutout by Jaime Barria and his nasty curveball. Choo, Odor, and Carlos Perez all had two hits. Loss 6-0.

Game 2 – Cole Hamels clashed with Garrett Richards and Hamels was slightly outmatched. The Rangers were down 2-1 in the 8th after a Mike Trout homer. The 8th inning began with a Richards walk and an immediate replacement. Young gun Justin Anderson came in and was exceptional after another walk. The Rangers looked deflated but mounted a comeback in the 9th. With runners on the corners and one out recently returned Adrian Beltre knocked a ball to deep left field. Pinch runner Carlos Tocci, who is basically on the roster exclusively for running and defense, was thrown out at second. Jurickson Profar did not run full speed to home and the sac fly run almost did not count. After review, it did count and the game went into extras. Ronald Guzman knocked a shot into left and scored Rougie Odor to give the Rangers the lead. Keona Kela got Mike Trout to pop out to end the game. Win 3-2.

Game 3 – Doug Fister turned in a quality start. 6 innings, 3 runs, 1 strikeout. Alex Claudio pitched two scoreless but the Rangers offense was hopeless. Rougie Odor and Jurickson Profar combined to go 0-8 and the Rangers offense netted 1 run. Tyler Skaggs pitched 6 scoreless and the Rangers lost. Loss 3-1.

The Rangers will face the A’s and Astros this week. The Astros have the best pitching staff in the league and the A’s always give the Rangers a hard time.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/5 vs A’s 7:05 p.m.

6/6 vs A’s 7:05 p.m.

6/7 vs Astros 7:05 p.m.

6/8 vs Astros 7:05 p.m.

6/9 vs Astros 6:15 p.m.

6/10 vs Astros 2:05 p.m.