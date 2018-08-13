Texas Rangers: Playoff Spoilers?

The Texas Rangers began their week facing off against their division rival Seattle Mariners. The Mariners looked promising a month or so ago, but currently are struggling in 3rd place in the AL West.

Series versus Seattle Mariners

Game 1 – Martin Perez was decent against Wade Leblanc. Perez gave up 10 hits and walked 2. He lasted 7 innings and only gave up three runs. Wade Leblanc was a bit better. The game was tied at 3 going into the 9th and went into extra innings. The game was broken up by a Ryon Healy hit to left field to make the game 4-3. The Rangers put two men on base against the Mariners star closer Edwin Diaz, but Shin-Soo Choo struck out with the game on the line to finish an 0-6 day. Loss 4-3

Game 2 – Felix Hernandez faced off against Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon. King Felix has never fared well at Globe Life Park. It has the second highest ERA for any stadium Felix has pitched in. Felix has not been the same player this year that he was in previous years. The Mariners wasted his prime with their years of ineptitude and now he is only a shell of his former self. Felix walked 4 and gave up 7 runs over 6.0 innings. Rougie Odor drove in two runs in the 3rd inning and continues to be red hot. This Odor double tied the game at 3. Jurickson Profar smoked a three-run shot off of King Felix in the bottom of the fifth. Rougie Odor hit a sky shot to the right field corner to chase Felix shortly after. Colon was not perfect, and he continues to be plagued by the long ball. Colon got a ton of run support, and lasted 7 innings. Colon broke the record for most wins by a Latin-Born pitcher. Odor had four RBI, Beltre had a homer. Win 11-4

Game 3 – The Rangers put up another 11 spot on the Mariners. Marco Gonzales was touched up for 7 runs. Zach Duke was touched up for another 4. Yovani Gallardo turned in a quality start. Alex Claudio continued to struggle, and gave up three runs. Joey Gallo had 2 homers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had 2 doubles and 3 runs. Ronald Guzman had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Rangers take the series. Win 11-7

Series at New York Yankees

The Rangers then went to New York to play a Yankee team that just got swept by Boston and needed wins badly.

Game 1 – Ariel Jurado, young two seam fastball expert, was roughed up by the Bronx Bombers in his start. Jurado pitches to contact and relies on ground balls. This can be problematic against teams with exceptional power like the Yankees. Jurado gave up multiple homers, and was chased after 5 innings and 6 runs. J.A. Happ turned in a quality performance to seal the Rangers fate. Choo had two RBI. Chirinos walked twice. Matt Moore came in and gave up a run to Neil Walker. Loss 7-3

Game 2 – The Rangers offense popped off against Masahiro Tanaka and posted 6 runs. The Yanks bullpen minus Zach Britton also was smacked around a bit. Mike Minor was decent in his start. He was followed by a plethora of young arms after lasting 5.2 innings. Beltre smacked a two-run shot in the 4th inning. He was followed soon by a Guzman homer. Guzman added another in the sixth while his family watched. In the 7th Guzman completed the best day of his career with an opposite field shot to left field. Andrus went 4-5 with 3 RBI. Win 12-7

Game 3 – Young Rangers pitcher Drew Hutchison got his second chance after his last performance was pretty poor. He did well. He put in 5.1 IP and gave up 3 runs. He also walked 4, and looked like he could not locate at times. Chris Martin came into the tied game in the 7th and gave up a two-run homer. Choo and Odor both had multi-hit games. Profar struggled, going 0-5 and striking out with the game on the line. Guzman had two walks. Lance Lynn was solid for the Yanks and Zach Britton was the only member of the bullpen that gave up runs. He walked one in. Chapman closed the game and the Yanks won a close one. Loss 5-3

Game 4 – The Yanks won a boring, one-sided game to complete the series victory. The only thing of note in this game was seeing the Rangers not be able to hit anything all day, but crush the Yanks problem pitcher Sonny Gray. Gray was traded for last year and was expected to be a consistent playoff stater. He was recently moved to the bullpen and things are not looking good for him. Martin Perez waas outperformed by CC Sabathia, who still retains much of his talent. Loss 7-2

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/13 vs Diamondbacks 7:05 p.m.

8/14 vs Diamondbacks 7:05 p.m.

8/16 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

8/17 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

8/18 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

8/19 vs Angels 2:05 p.m.