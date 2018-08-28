Texas Rangers: Lost in the Bay

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers went to the Bay to play the smoking hot Athletics and the San Francisco Giants.

Series at Oakland Athletics

Game 1 – The opening game of the series was a one-sided brutalization. Mike Fiers threw 7 incredible innings and gave up only 1 hit. Gallo, Mazara, and Guzman all had 1 hit each. Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon was roughed up for 7 runs. Loss 9-0

Game 2 – Ariel Jurado was decent in this start. He gave up 4 runs and narrowly missed finishing the sixth inning. The Rangers bats were silenced by another 7 inning, 1 hit gem by an A’s pitcher. This time it was Brett Anderson. Matt Moore came into the game and gave up a couple runs. Moore is significantly better as a reliever than he is a starter. Choo and Profar both got hits. Guzman walked twice. Loss 6-0

Game 3 – Shin-Soo Choo began this game by knocking the first pitch out of the park off of Edwin Jackson. After another run was added, Joey Gallo hit a homer of his own to make the game 3-0 Rangers. Gallo also walked twice. Beltre hit a sharp single up the middle in the 5th to make it 4-0 Rangers. Mike Minor was electric on the mound, surrendering only one hit. Jose Leclerc had an exciting 9th inning but shut the door on a close game. Win 4-2

Series at San Francisco Giants

Game 1 – In a rematch of the 2010 World Series, Texas took on San Francisco. San Francisco scored all of their runs early. Drew Hutchison was bad again. He lasted 4 innings and gave up 6 runs. Jeffrey Springs, Eddie Butler, Cory Gearrin, and Jose Leclerc all turned in scoreless performances. Joey Gallo, who played Center Field in this game, had two huge hits this game. Joey smoked a long homer to center, but did even more damage in the 8th by smoking a ball up the middle with 2 on and 2 out. The game looked bleak when the Rangers were down by 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th and Shin-Soo Choo hit an easy grounder to Joe Panik. Panik booted the ball, and brought the tying run up to the plate for Texas. Rougie Odor blasted a shot into the water in right field to give Texas life. In the top of the 10th, the Rangers were reunited with Sam Dyson, who hilariously and appropriately walked a run in. Win 7-6

Game 2 – Martin Perez continues to do what he has done his entire career: be bad on the road. The Rangers keep starting Perez, year after year, but he continues to be underwhelming. He gave up 4 runs over 5 innings. Matt Moore came in and also gave up a run. Rangers were down 5-0 when Rougie Odor smacked a 3 run shot that made the game interesting again. Similar to game 1, an error benefitted Rougie Odor, who crushed another late homer to make the game interesting. Hunter Strickland gave up the bomb to Odor, who almost splashed down in Mccovey Cove on consecutive nights. The Rangers loaded the bases in the 9th but could not get it done down 2 runs. Andrew Suarez pitched 7 innings and gave up 3 hits. Loss 5-3

Game 3 – The rubber match of the series featured an old Rangers legend, Derek Holland. Holland is most famous for his masterful performance in game 4 of the 2011 World Series. Holland pitched 8.1 innings of two-hit baseball in that game. He was also effective in this game, lasting 6.1 IP and giving up 1 run. Yovani Gallardo went 5 innings, gave up 3 runs and took the loss. Elvis Andrus had the lone RBI. Loss 3-1

