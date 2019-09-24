Texas Rangers: Lost Both Series and Hope of .500 record

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers were butchered by the best of the AL West. They were swept by the Astros and barely won a single game against the Oakland A’s. Rather than pedantically list the details of these meaningless losses, the focus will be on why the Rangers failed to make the playoffs, with a full-scale season review next week.

Not a single Texas Ranger is batting over .300. Hunter Pence was one of the most consistent bats. He made the All Star team, but suffered multiple injuries and carried the offense along with Joey Gallo through the first half, but was basically not around during the second half. Not trading him when he had high value was a huge mistake. Joey Gallo was exceptional when healthy, and is still ranked 3rd in the terms WAR behind the two stud pitchers. Gallo only played 70 games, but was a legitimate MVP contender when healthy. He played a plethora of positions and has astonishing power. Gallo suffered two significant injuries and is still recovering from wrist surgery. Gallo made tremendous progress and could have potentially had 50 homers and over 100 walks.

Danny Santana was a huge surprise this year, he has produced consistently and has been the Rangers best offensive player for much of the year.

Elvis Andrus has not been the same since he broke his elbow. He has fallen off significantly from his Franchise Player label. He needs to improve and return to .300 BA.

Logan Forsythe looked good at the beginning of the year, but has been falling off for months and is now barely playable.

Nomar Mazara has still not improved and has essentially been the same player for the last three years. He is a huge reason the outfield is bloated and crowded.

Willie Calhoun looks sharp and powerful.

Asdrubal Cabrera was a failure who could not play on the road. He was cut weeks ago. Shin-Soo Choo and Delino DeShields Jr have looked great at times but have been inconsistent.

Nick Solak looks young and dangerous. Jose Trevino is a young developing catcher. The Isiah Kiner-Falefa at catcher experiment failed. Jeff Mathis is unplayable behind the plate. He has virtually no bat and an awful runner thrown out average.

Lance Lynn and Mike Minor were both exceptional. Ariel Jurado and Adrian Sampson have had flashes of brilliance, but were terrible at other times. Brock Burke looks solid, as does Emmanuel Clase. Jose Leclerc failed to take the next step and become a legitimate closer. Drew Smyly and Shelby Miller both had ERAs in the 8’s.

