Texas Rangers: Lose to Dodgers, Show off Offense Against Twins

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers played a rare series against the LA Dodgers at home to open last week in late August.

Series versus Dodgers

Game 1 – The Rangers were beaten rather badly. Plucky young sinker baller Ariel Jurado was trashed and failed to make it out of the 3rd inning. Eddie Butler came in and got smacked around after Jurado. Ronald Guzman had 2 RBI in the loss. Elvis Andrus had 2 hits. Walker Buehler started for LA. The Rangers lose a game despite getting 3 hits off of LA’s closer. Loss 8-4

Game 2 – Alex Wood was excellent in his start. He went 7 strong and pitched exclusively scoreless innings. He allowed 4 hits and 2 walks. Cody Bellinger and Manny Machado both had big homers to center field. Mike Minor only gave up those two hits, but he was out performed by Wood. Alex Claudio gave up a run after Minor. The Rangers threatened to score on Kenta Maeda and earned one run. The talented righty shut the door and sealed a LA victory. Loss 3-1

Series versus Twins

Game 1 – The Rangers hosted the mediocre Minnesota Twins for a 3-game series. The opening game was one of the worst games all season for the Rangers. It all began well for the youthful Texas squad. The Rangers posted 6 runs by the end of the 4th inning. Nomar Mazara had belted a monsterous 3-run homer in the 4th to make it 6-0. Drew Hutchison ran into trouble in the 5th. Major trouble. He gave up 4 earned runs in that inning. With the Rangers only up 2 runs, Jeff Banister mysteriously went to disgraced mop-up man Matt Moore. Moore took his lead from Hutchison and immediately looped a breaking pitch right down the middle. Mitch Garver smashed it to the gap to score the Hutchison inherited runner as well as two others Moore added. Moore threw a fastball right down the middle of the plate to Jake Cave, who smoked a homer to right field immediately after. Moore’s ineptitude played a major factor in one of the ugliest innings of the year. The Twins would score 8 runs in the 5th inning. Andrus had 3 runs and 2 hits. Profar had 2 RBI. Loss 10-7

Game 2 – Jose Berrios started for the Twins. He was ineffective and gave up 5 runs. Yovani Gallardo was average, and got a ton of run support as usual. The Rangers used the homer to win this game. Nomar Mazara, Ronald Guzman, Adrian Beltre, and Rougie Odor all had homers. Guzman’s was particularly powerful and impactful. A towering 3 run blast to right. Jose Leclerc was sharp in the close. Win 7-4

Game 3 – The Rangers obliterated the Twins in the rubber match of this series. Every Ranger who started got a hit. Drew Robinson and Nomar Mazara both had 3 RBI. Profar, Chirinos, and Andrus all had 2 RBI. Yohander Mendez was excellent in his start. He gave up 3 hits over 6 scoreless. The Rangers got to utilize some bench players and give Eddie Butler a lead even he couldn’t blow. Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Nomar Mazara, Jurickson Profar all had homers. Mazara had 2. Rangers win big. Win 18-4

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

9/3 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

9/4 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

9/5 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

9/7 @A’s 9:05 p.m.

9/8 @A’s 3:05 p.m.

9/9 @A’s 3:05 p.m.