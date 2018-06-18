Texas Rangers: Lose to Dodgers, Beat Rockies

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers faced off against the defending NL champion Dodgers to start last week. The Rangers were coming off of a series against the Houston Astros. The Rangers were swept by both of the 2017 pennant winners.

Series at Dodgers

Game 1 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon faced off against Caleb Ferguson. Colon was trashed and did not make it out of the 4th inning. This game was very one-sided. Yasiel Puig had a great day. Shin-Soo Choo continues his league leading on base streak, and smashed a homer. The game was 11-3 at the end of the forth and the Rangers never came back. Loss 12-5.

Game 2 – Cole Hamels had a solid start and out performed Kenta Maeda in this close game. Shin-Soo Choo reached base four times, but the Rangers only managed two runs. There was an exciting collision at home plate between Robinson Chirinos and Matt Kemp that caused benches to clear. Kemp shoved Chirinos and was ejected. Gallo and Profar both had RBIs. After a deep fly ball was caught by Delino DeShields the game went to extras. Jesse Chavez and Matt Bush walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th. A comebacker was hit to Bush, which he threw pooly to home, costing the Rangers the game. Loss 3-2.

Series Versus Rockies

Game 1 – Yohander Mendez started in place off Matt Moore. Mendez was just about as bad as Moore has been, who ended up coming into the game for relief and was decent. The Rangers jumped out to a 5-0 lead the first inning, and immediately squandered it in the subsequent inning. The first inning included homers from Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar. The Rangers did not score again all game. Nolan Arenado had a homer too. Ian Desmond hit two dingers. Loss 9-5.

Game 2 – Kyle Freeland and Mike Minor both had crisp outings. Both gave up two runs over seven innings. The game was tied going into the 8th inning when Adrian Beltre broke the back of the Rockies with a two RBI triple. Rougie Odor also had a triple in this game. Keone Kela closed the game by tossing a scoreless inning. Win 5-2.

Game 3 – Yovani Gallardo was disappointing in his start against Jon Gray. Both pitchers lasted five innings and gave up five runs. Alex Claudio, Jose Leclerc, and Jesse Chavez all gave up multiple runs in their relief outings. The Rangers were down 12-9 when Wade Davis showed off why the Rockies bullpen has been faltering lately. Davis walked four, including walking two runs in. Recent father Jose Trevino, who just had a child a week ago, came up with the game on the line in the bottom of the 9th. He blooped a ball into left and the game winning runs scored in a walk off. DeShields had four runs. Mazara had three RBIs in his return.. Profar had four RBIs. Ronald Guzman had two RBIs and a walk. The Rangers pull out an exciting game on Father’s Day, Win 13-12.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/18 @Royals 7:15 p.m.

6/19 @Royals 7:15 p.m.

6/20 @Royals 7:15 p.m.

6/22 @Twins 7:10 p.m.

6/23 @Twins 1:10 p.m.

6/24 @Twins 1:10 p.m.