Texas Rangers: Lose Series at Home, Win on Road

By Wiley Singleton

Versus Oakland A’s

The Rangers began their week against the Oakland A’s. Oakland sent Ranger killer Trevor Cahill to the mound and he lasted 5 innings while giving up three runs. Matt Moore had an identical stat line. The bullpens decided this game, and the Rangers bullpen imploded in the 9th inning, and a 3-3 game became a 9-4 blowout. Kevin Jepsen continues to give up runs on a consistent basis, and Jesse Chavez also struggled. Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara had poor outings and did not reach base. 9-4 loss.

The second game of the series featured another Oakland pitcher known for dominating the Rangers. Sidewinder Andrew Triggs was exceptional is his start. Triggs went 6 strong innings and gave up only one run. Cole Hamels had control issues and hit multiple batters. Hamels was ultimately out-pitched by Triggs, and the lack of Elvis Andrus was sorely felt for the Rangers. The Rangers were only able to muster 2 runs in this game. The Rangers lineup was filled with batters who failed to reach base. Gallo, Profar, Ronald Guzman, and Kiner-Falefa all accomplished this. On top of losing to the A’s again the Rangers suffered another devastating injury. Star third baseman Adrian Beltre strained his hamstring. The Rangers infield is currently without both middle infielders and the hot corner. To make matters worse, Joey Gallo is now forced to play some outfield and third base. 3-2 loss.

The bullpen was sharp in relief of Doug Fister, who threw 105 pitches but only lasted 4.2 innings. He was opposed by Kendall Graveman, who has had an awful April and entered the game with a 10.00+ ERA. Graveman turned in a quality start. Ranger killer Khris Davis smoked a two run homer early in the game to give the A’s the lead. Mazara had a nice RBI hit to tie the game after the homer, and Kiner-Falefa had a nice day, knocking in the game winning run. Joey Gallo had three hits. Delino DeShields had a massive outfield assist, throwing a tagging runner out at 3rd in the 8th inning. Chavez, Claudio, Martin, and Kela all turned in a scoreless inning or more. Win 4-2.

At the Blue Jays

The Rangers faced off against the Blue Jays in the next series. Marcus Stroman was shelled badly and the Rangers took an early lead. Tyler Clippard and John Axford were both excellent, but the Jays only managed to tie the game. RBI machine Nomar Mazara had an excellent day. Joey Gallo hammered a homer. Mike Minor was decent in his start, despite running into early trouble like Stroman. Jepsen, Claudio, Martin, and Kela combined for 3 scoreless innings. Win 6-4.

Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon started for the Rangers, and was given a quick lead off of Jurickson Profar and Robinson Chirinos going back to back with homers. Choo was also excellent, netting 3 hits and 3 RBIs. Chirinos showed some more power with an additional homer later in the game. Bartolo pitched 7 strong innings. Win 7-4.

The Rangers failed to complete the sweep on Sunday and Martin Perez was shelled badly again. Perez continues to average about a walk an inning and only pitched 4 innings. The Rangers scored first, but were behind almost the entire game. J.A. Happ was very good, going 7 strong and giving up two runs. Happ struck out 9 and the Rangers lost the game but won the series. Loss 7-2.

The Rangers face off against the leaders of the AL Central and AL East to begin May.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

4/30 @Indians 5:10 p.m.

5/1 @Indians 5:10 p.m.

5/2 @Indians 12:10 p.m.

5/3 vs Red Sox 7:05 p.m.

5/4 vs Red Sox 7:05 p.m.

5/5 vs Red Sox 7:05 p.m.

5/6 vs Red Sox 2:05 p.m.