Texas Rangers: Gone Hot to Cold

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers opened their week against the abysmal Detroit Tigers and took care of business quickly. Then they faced off against the upstart Tampa Bay Rays and the Rangers went from hot to cold instantly. Let’s see how the week went on a game-by-game basis for the good guys…

Series at Detroit

Game 1 – Jesse Chavez was excellent in his opening outing as a true starter. He turned in 6.1 IP of scoreless ball. Fan favorite Austin Bibens-Dirkx recently signed a minor league deal with the team, and could potentially move into the 5th starter role so Chavez can return to the bullpen. Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara both had two hits. Ronald Guzman did too, as well as 2 RBI. Jordan Zimmerman lost this game. Win 5-3

Game 2 – Mike Minor and Willie Calhoun led the way to a one-sided Rangers win. Minor pitched a complete game and gave up 1 run. Joey Gallo had 2 walks. Andrus had 2 hits. Matt Boyd went 7 decent innings. Mike Minor continues to prove himself as a legitimate ace. Win 4-1

Game 3 – Ariel Jurado was excellent against the Tigers bats. He went 7 scoreless. Joey Gallo had a great day. He launched a homer to right field early in the game that helped cement him as an All Star. Gallo and Hunter Pence both made the All Star team this year. The Tigers were shut down all game. Shawn Kelley fanned 3 to record the save. Win 3-1

Series at Tampa Bay

Game 1 – Lance Lynn was incredible in his outing against the Rays. Lynn struck out 10. Ronald Guzman had 2 RBI. Rougie Odor managed 3 hits. After 8 scoreless from Lynn, Jose Leclerc shut the door to seal the win for the Rangers. Win 5-0

Game 2 – Adrian Sampson turned in a quality start but was outmatched. Young rookie Brendan McKay threw several no hit innings before Danny Santana broke up his no hitter. Sampson gave up 3 runs in the first and the Rangers never threatened. This game, like all the other games this week, was boring. Loss 5-2

Game 3 – Defending Cy Young winner Blake Snell was excellent for the Rays. He outpitched Jesse Chavez, who was below average. Joey Gallo had a monsterous, face-melting homer to deep right field. It was the only positive thing the Rangers did in this disappointing rubber match. The Rangers avoided Rangers killer and All Star Charlie Morton, but failed to win the important series. Loss 6-2

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

7/1 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

7/2 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

7/3 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

7/4 vs Angels 7:05 p.m.

7/5 @Twins 7:10 p.m.

7/6 @Twins 1:10 p.m.

7/7 @Twins 1:10 p.m.