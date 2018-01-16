Texas Rangers Golf Club to open in Arlington

Arlington Golf and the Texas Rangers announced a new partnership to create the world’s only Major League Baseball-branded golf course — the Texas Rangers Golf Club — which is scheduled to open later this summer. This collaborative branding partnership, along with $24 million in course renovations, affords the opportunity for Arlington to offer a destination golf course not only for residents but for visitors to the Rangers ballpark, Texas Live! and other Entertainment District attractions.

“As the world’s only MLB-themed golf course, this course is sure to be a ‘bucket list’ item for baseball fans across the globe, especially our Rangers fan right here in Arlington,” Mayor Jeff Williams said.

To celebrate the announcement, City and Texas Rangers officials, including former players and coaches, participated in a Closest to the Pin competition to see who could hit a golf ball from Home Plate closest to a Texas Rangers Golf Club flag planted in Globe Life Park’s Center Field.

“The Texas Rangers are proud to continue our great partnership with the City of Arlington on yet another outstanding project,” said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President for Business Operations. “Ditto Golf Course has a long tradition in North Arlington and Rangers’ team personnel have been playing at that location for many years. We feel this presents a great cross-promotional opportunity for the club, and we look forward to working with the City to make Texas Rangers Golf Club a first-class destination.”

The golf course (formerly known as Chester W. Ditto Golf Course) is located at Brown Boulevard and Collins Street in north Arlington.

Texas Rangers Golf Club is slated to open in summer 2018. The $24 million project includes a total renovation and updated routing of the existing golf course with improved turf grasses and additional water features. A new 33,871-square-foot clubhouse, set to open in spring 2019, will feature a full-service restaurant and bar, covered patio overlooking the golf course, pro shop, locker rooms, and numerous rental and event spaces.

The course renovation, under the direction of famed course architect and Arlington native John Colligan, commenced in mid-December 2016.

The new layout will stretch to 7,000 yards for low-handicap golfers and potential collegiate events, and will feature four sets of tees to ensure a great playing experience for golfers of all ability levels. An expanded driving range and practice facility will also allow for additional private instruction and group lessons for both adults and junior golfers.

Financing of the renovation will come from a variety of sources, including 2008 & 2014 bond funds and debt service.