Texas Rangers: Fire Bannister and Final Home Stand

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers cut ties with their manager after the Tampa Bay Rays swept them. Jeff Banister became the manager in 2015. He was reverse swept in the first round of the playoffs in year one, swept in the playoffs the year after, then had two consecutive losing seasons. Don Wakamatsu is taking over on an interim basis. The Rangers will play out the string this week and begin in earnest on building for next season.

Series Versus Rays

Game 1 – Adrian Simpson was solid for the Rangers. He went 5.2 IP and allowed 6 hits with 2 earned runs. Nomar Mazara and Isiah Kiner-Falefa registered the only hits for the Rangers in this dismal game. Tyler Glasnow was solid for the Rays in his start. Sergio Romo got the save. Loss 3-0

Game 2 – In what was essentially a carbon copy of Game 1, Blake Snell was nearly flawless in his start. Chaz Roe, Jalen Beeks, Ryne Stanek all followed with scoreless performances. The Rangers were held scoreless as Yovani Gallardo failed to record a quality start. Matt Moore came in and allowed a run after him. Another shutout loss. Loss 4-0

Game 3 – One of the Rangers top prospects being blown up in this start was the final sign the Rangers needed to can Banister. Yohander Mendez was shelled for 7 runs. The Rangers were never able to recover from the 3.2 IP of Mendez. Andrus, Beltre, and Willie Calhoun all had a RBI. The Rangers fell way behind early and never made it close. Tommy Phan had three hits. So did Joey Wendle. Loss 9-3

Series Versus Mariners

Game 1 – The Rangers played a Seattle Mariners team that found a way to miss the playoffs yet again. The Rangers tried the opener concept by combining Connor Sadzeck with Ariel Jurado. The tactic worked brilliantly, and six quality runs were accumulated. Meanwhile Erasmo Ramirez was being brutalized by Adrian Beltre. Beltre had a three-run shot that catapulted him to 30th place on the all time homer list with 476. In his next at bat he smoked a shot to right field for two more RBI. Joey Gallo was walked with the bases loaded slightly later. Gallo also had a homer. The Rangers build a solid 8-3 lead before the game was shortened by rain.The Rangers were credited the victory. Win 8-3

Game 2 – Mike Minor was below average in this bloodbath of a game. The Rangers were shutout again, and crushed by a vengeful Mariners team acutely aware of its own lack of playoffs. Beltre, Odor, and DeShields had the only hits. Bartolo Colon and Zac Curtis were roughed up the worst. Loss 13-0

Game 3 – Martin Perez started the Sunday home day and final home game of the season. He was average, lasting 4 innings and giving up 1 run. In the 6th inning Adrian Beltre was pulled as a video montage played for him. He was given a standing ovation in what could be his last game. Wade Leblanc was crisp until he ran into the RBI machine Nomar Mazara. Mazara belted a shot to deep center that made a 1-0 game 2-1. Robinson Chirinos had a single right after to pad the lead to 3-1. Joey Gallo had a monsterous homer in the 8th. The lazer was Gallo’s 39th homer of the year. Jose Leclerc came in to shut the door and sealed the series victory for the Rangers. Win 6-1

The Rangers will conclude the year with the two disappointing members of the AL West, the Angels and Mariners while on the road.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

9/24 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/25 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/26 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/27 @Mariners 9:10 p.m.

9/28 @Mariners 9:10 p.m.

9/29 @Mariners 8:10 p.m.

9/30 @Mariners 2:10 p.m.