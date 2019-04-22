Texas Rangers: Finding Ways to Win

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers faced off against the Angels and Astros and did well against both division rivals. Their finding ways to win and put up runs. Let’s see how they made this happen…

Series versus Angels

Game 1 – Shelby Miller was ineffective in his start. Thankfully, Rangers killer Trevor Cahill did poorly against the Rangers for once. Nomar Mazara, Joey Gallo, and Asdrubal Cabrera all had 2 RBI. The Rangers offense popped off to support a myriad of ineffective pitchers. Joey Gallo had a homer and a double, as did Cabrera. Jose Leclerc came in at the end to get the final out. Mike Trout was walked over and over to avoid the incredible damage he did to the Rangers earlier in the year. Win 12-7

Game 2 – Mike Minor was masterful in his start. He was excellent, tossing his first complete game shutout. He only gave up 3 hits. This will probably be the best pitching performance the Rangers get all year. Minor has recovered from his poor Opening Day start. He looks like a serviceable number one starter. His trade value and worth as a player are skyrocketing. Minor changed speeds well and his changeup was exceptional. Gallo and Cabrera both had 2 RBI. Jeff Mathis continues to be clueless at the plate. Logan Forsythe got on base twice and he is doing an excellent job replacing the injured Ronald Guzman. Jaime Barria got popped for 4 ER. Win 5-0

Game 3 – Matt Harvey was shelled again by the Rangers attack. The former New York Mets ace has not been the same since the 2015 World Series where he begged to go back out for a 9th inning when he was pitching a gem, and subsequently blew the game and World Series. Lance Lynn was solid, and only gave up 2 ER. Chris Martin gave up a run in the 8th, where he continues to be a sub par setup man. Jose Leclerc looks as though he has lost his touch. He looks just like he did in his rookie year. He is highly erratic and has control issues. He gave up a run. Shin-Soo Choo had a walk, 2 hits, 2 RBI, and 2 runs. He is a force at the top of the lineup. Win 5-4

Series versus Astros

Game 1 – Drew Smyly was shelled brutally in a boring game. Astros ace Justin Verlander shut the Rangers down. The only good thing about this game was Joey Gallo hit a homer late. Verlander went 7 strong, 3 hits. Jose Altuve had a homer. Loss 7-2

Game 2 – The Rangers smashed Gerrit Cole and got a 6 run lead early. Choo began the game by doubling, and ranks 2nd in the AL in doubles. After Forsythe and Choo helped establish an early lead, Adrian Sampson was average, lasting 4.1 IP and giving up 2 ER. Chris Martin pitched the final inning. Replacement 2nd baseman Danny Santana got 3 hits. Win 9-4

Game 3 – The Rangers brutalized Collin McHugh in the rubber match of the series. He was smoked for 9 runs. Shin-Soo Choo was great out of the leadoff spot again. Elvis Andrus continues to be exceptional, he had 2 RBI and runs. Shelby Miller looked solid for a few innings, but was pulled after giving up 2 homers. The Rangers got an early 10 run lead, largely thanks to Joey Gallo. Gallo had a triple and his first sac fly ever. He ended the game with 5 RBI. Jose Leclerc continued to be ineffective. He walked 4. He gave up a homer. He left with the bases loaded. Shawn Kelly came in and cleaned up his mess with a strikeout. Win 11-10

