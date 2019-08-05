Texas Rangers: Enjoying Home Cooking

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers did basically nothing at the trade deadline. They kept pretty much everyone but Chris Martin, who they flipped for a young lefty arm with injury issues. The good guys did take four out of five for the week. Let’s see how they did…

Series versus Seattle

Game 1 – The Rangers were dominated in the opening game of the series against the Mariners. Consistent strikezone pounder Mike Leake was solid. He almost turned in a quality start. Ariel Jurado was disappointing again. Jurado and Adrian Sampson’s underperformances as of late has been every bit as season defining as the injuries to Hunter Pence and Joey Gallo. This game was out of hand early. Rougie Odor had 3 RBI and is in one of his hot streaks. Willie Calhoun had 3 hits. Loss 8-5

Game 2 – Mike Minor underperformed yet again in this start against the poor Mariners. Wade LeBlanc was shelled badly and gave up 6 ER. Danny Satana has continued to be excellent. He had a homer and 3 hits. Shin-Soo Choo also had a homer. Willie Calhoun had a stellar 3 run homer to tie the game at 5. The Rangers added to the lead in the 7th after Logan Forsythe and Jeff Mathis notched hits. Jesse Chavez closed this game out. Win 9-7

Series versus Tigers

Game 1 – AL wins leader Lance Lynn was sharp in this start against the awful Tigers. The Tigers got a run in the 1st, but Lynn tightened up and did not allow another. Danny Santana and Hunter Pence got things going for the offense in the 1st, tying the game. Danny Santana had a sac fly to give Texas the lead early. After that, Rougie Odor smacked a homer in the 4th. It was a solo shot off the foul pole. Scott Heineman had his debut and earned a hit in the 4th. Elvis Andrus knocked in Danny Sanatana after Danny hit a triple. Hunter Pence added on a solo shot in the 7th. Jesse Chavez and Jose Leclerc were both sloppy and almost blew the 4 run lead. Win 5-4

Game 2 – Adrian Sampson was poor in his outing. 4 walks, 4 runs, did not last 5 IP. Danny Santana had a rare 0-5 day. Elvis had 2 hits. The Rangers were down 4-2 in the 7th but rallied thanks to the speed of Delino DeShields. After tying the game at 4, Rougie Odor went deep in the 10th to give the Rangers the win. Matt Boyd pitched decent for the Tigers. Win 5-4

Game 3 – Jordan Zimmerman, who has been awful, was decent in this start. He went 6 IP, 6 hits, 4 ER. He was opposed by Pedro Payano, who has solid stuff with control issues. Plucky young fireballer Emmanuel Clase came in and was excellent. He threw 1.2 scoreless IP. Choo was excellent, reaching base 5 times. Danny Santana had 2 hits, runs, and RBI. Willie Calhoun had a monsterous 3 run triple to put a nail in the dreadful Tigers. Rafael Montero pitched the last 2.1 IP well. Win 9-4

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

8/5 @Indians 6:10 p.m.

8/6 @Indians 6:10 p.m.

8/7 @Indians 12:10 p.m.

8/9 @Brewers 7:10 p.m.

8/10 @Brewers 6:10 p.m.

8/11 @Brewers 1:10 p.m.