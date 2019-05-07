Texas Rangers: Embarrassed by Pirates, Win Toronto Series

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers took on former Rangers coaches Clint Hurdle and Jeff Bannister in the opening series of the week. The Rangers had an excellent chance to get revenge on their incompetent former coaches. They did not.

Series versus Pirates

Game 1 – The Rangers squandered a brilliant pitching performance to lose the opening game. They actually had a 3-0 lead going into the 9th inning. Adrian Sampson pitched 5.2 innings. Both Brett and Chris Martin had scoreless outings. Shawn Kelly had one as well. Then Jose Leclerc came into the game and blew the 3-0 lead with the help of poor defense. The game was tied and went into extras. Jesse Chavez came in after Leclerc, and in typical Chavez style he blew the game. Chavez got into a mess in the 11th, and Ariel Jurado came in after him. Joey Gallo had two RBI in this wasted pitching performance. Loss 6-4

Game 2 – An ineffective Shelby Miller lasted 3.1 IP. He gave up 4 ER. Ariel Jurado came in and had 1.2 scoreless IP. Taiwanese player Huang pitched a scoreless inning. Kyle Dowdy was poor in his appearance, he gave up 3 ER. Brett Martin had a scoreless final inning, Shin-Soo Choo had 2 RBI, as did Danny Santana. The Rangers fell behind early in the 4th and never recovered. Loss 7-5

Series versus Blue Jays

Game 1 – Another great pitching performance was wasted by an inept offensive performance. Rougie Odor continued to struggle and went 0-4. Asdrubal Cabrera went 0-5. Mike Minor continues to establish himself as a legitimate ace. 8 scoreless innings. Chris Martin, Shawn Kelly, and Brett Martin all turned in scoreless innings. Ariel Jurado had a good outing, but made an error to allow the Blue Jays their first run in the 12th. Loss 1-0

Game 2 – Top prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr opened the game with an RBI. Nomar Mazara countered with a homer. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a bases clearing triple in the 9th inning. Logan Forsythe did more damage in the 3rd. Lance Lynn pithed 6 IP, but gave up 5 ER. Demoted Jose Leclerc took over in the 6th inning and pitched a scoreless inning. Chris Martin had a solid 8th inning. Shawn Kelly got the save. Win 8-5



Game 3 – Drew Smyly lasted 4 IP. Kyle Dowdy had 2 scoreless IP to follow. Rougie Odor hit a homer in the 2nd. Cabrera followed him in the 3rd. Odor added to his good day with an RBI single in the 5th. Andrus continued to be solid, knocking in 2 RBI in 6th. Jesse Chavez came in during the final inning with a lead so large not even he could blow it. Win 10-2

