Texas Rangers: A Difficult Road Trip

By Wiley Singleton

7/17 – Game 1 @ Baltimore: Andrew Cashner turned in a quality start but the Rangers offense could never get going. Adrian Beltre and Jonathan Lucroy were the only Rangers to get hits. Chris Tillman turned in a solid outing for the O’s, who went on to win 3-1. Drew Robinson popped out with two people on base to end the game.

7/18 – Game 2 @ Baltimore: Tyson Ross was absolutely obliterated in his start on Tuesday. He continued his trend of having a good start, then a poor one. Offensively, Shin-Soo Choo had a good day out of the leadoff spot, hitting a leadoff homer. It was all O’s after that. They scored six runs in the first inning. Former Ranger Chris Davis had a career six RBI day. This was an awful game in an awful series. O’s win big 12-1.

7/19 – Game 3 @ Baltimore: Rangers lose badly again. Martin Perez started and turned in a typical Perez road performance. 6.0 IP, five runs given up. The defense let Matt Bush down, who relieved Perez. The Rangers offense was dormant again. Choo had multiple hits, Gallo had a homer. O’s win big off a solid start from Kevin Gausman, who has a 6.11 ERA this year. 10-2.

7/20 – Game 4 @ Baltimore: This series ended in one of the most crushing ways possible. The O’s completed the four game sweep when the Rangers were trying to prove they were a team worthy of the playoffs. To make matters worse, they shelled Cole Hamels, who had looked excellent in his last three starts. After Hamels gave up seven runs Jeremy Jeffress came in and looked as shaky as he has looked all year. Jeffress gave up two runs, and his ERA continues to hover in the 5.00 range. Former Ranger Darren O’Day pitched a sharp scoreless inning. Choo had another good day, netting two RBIs and three walks. Napoli had a three-run jack. Baltimore simply scored too many runs. Manny Machado had an excellent series. O’s win 9-7.

7/21 – Game 1 @ Tampa: The Rangers badly needed to pummel the Rays to prove they are a playoff worthy team. The bullpen was incredible this series, logging ten scoreless innings. The bullpen was essential to the victory, as the Rangers won three one-run games. The top of the lineup did the damage for the Rangers in this game. Choo and Andrus both had two RBIs. Both had homers. Elvis struggled in the Baltimore series. Yu Darvish was good in this game, lasting eight innings and giving up three runs. Darvish struck out 12. Alex Claudio has been moved to the closer role. He has excelled there. He closed the game in the 10th after a scoreless 9th. Rangers win 4-3.

7/22 – Game 2 @ Tampa: Game two was similar to game one. The starter gave up three runs and Alex Claudio pitched more than one inning to close the game. Keone Kela and Jose Leclerc both contributed holds to the game. Rays ace Chris Archer pitched well. He gave up one earned run, a towering homer to Elvis Andrus. The Rangers and Andrew Cashner got some unearned runs and solid bullpen work to win 4-3.

7/23 – Game 3 @ Tampa: Carlos Gomez, Rougie Odor, and Joey Gallo all hit homers. Nomar Mazara had three walks. Adrian Beltre logged a triple, much to the delight of Delino DeShields. Tyson Ross was ineffective in this start. He walked four, gave up four, and did not last four innings. Tony Barnette, Matt Bush, Jason Grilli, and Jose Leclerc all put in incredible performances. Leclerc got the save and the Rangers bullpen was excellent for an extended period of time.

The Rangers are in an odd position that is a product of a season of inconsistency. Just when it looks like the Rangers are going to break out of the slump they blow it and fall below .500 again. The trade deadline is approaching, this is no longer acceptable behavior for a team looking to be a threat in the playoffs.



