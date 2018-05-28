Texas Rangers: Beat Yanks, Split With Royals

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are currently sitting 12.5 games behinds the A.L. West division leading Houston Astros. This past week though the team was able to spoil the Yankees visit, split their series with the Royals and watch their best starting pitcher turn 45. This week the team will be on the road visiting the west coast taking on the hated M’s and the Halos.

Series versus the Yankees

Game 1 – The Rangers sent their best player, Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon to the mound to try to stop the Yankees potent attack. Colon’s trademark pinpoint command was missing in this game. Colon gave up multiple homers and struggled. Colon gave up six runs over 5.1 IP. Masahiro Tanaka opposed Colon and was average. Gallo, Guzman, and Odor all homered. This power display would be wasted however as Aaron Judge, Neil Walker, and Gleyber Torres all hit homers too. Torres hit two, and along with Walker was exceptional all series. The Rangers lost a slugfest with the Yanks after Bush and Chavez gave up two runs each. Loss 10-5.

Game 2 – Domingo German was dominated by Cole Hamels in Game 2 of the series. Hamels was crisp and displayed excellent control of his offspeed pitches. The top three batters of the Rangers all walked three times. This was essential to them scoring six runs. Profar netted three RBIs from the cleanup spot. Hamels shut down the powerful lineup of the Yanks and Jake Diekman gave up two runs as well. Keona Kela shut the door to seal the Rangers win. Win 6-4.

Game 3 – Doug Fister and CC Sabathia were both ineffective in the rubber match of this series. Judge, Gregorius and Walker all had homers. Mazara and Guzman also both had homers. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a great day with 3 RBIs and a walk. Jurickson Profar’s extra base hit in the 6th was brutal for the Yanks. A Kiner-Falefa single in the would prove to be the game winning run. Win 12-10.

Series versus the Royals

Game 1 – The Rangers would face off against the MLB’s worst ERA team, the Royals. Austin Bibens-Dirkx returned against Danny Duffy but was let down by his defense. Sloppy errors and lack off offense let the Rangers down. Rangers lose in a blowout, but IKF managed a RBI, as did Rougie Odor. Loss 8-2.

Game 2 – Mike Minor was solid, going six innings and allowing four runs. He was opposed towards Eric Skoglund, who gave up six runs over 4.1 IP. Mazara and Guzman got 3 RBI each as well as a homer. Choo walked three times and had a homer. The Rangers take the Win 8-4.

Game 3 – Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon was crisp against Ian Kennedy. Kennedy gave up two runs but only lasted 5 innings. Colon gave up three runs but lasted 7 innings. Shin Soo Choo hit a walkoff homer in this affair, setting the record for homers by an Asian born player. Alex Claudio netted the win in this Rangers win. Choo has been showing an exceptional amount of discipline and has been getting on base a ton. Rangers Win in 10, 4-3.

Game 4 – Cole Hamels was disappointing in the final game of the week. He gave up 5 runs in the first 3 innings and the Rangers never led. Hamels gave up two homers and the offense was never able to catch up. Gallo and Chirinos both homered in the loss. Loss 5-3.

The Rangers will go on the road to take on the Mariners and Angels.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

5/28 @Mariners 3:10 p.m.

5/29 @Mariners 9:10 p.m.

5/30 @Mariners 9:10 p.m.

5/31 @Mariners 9:10 p.m.

6/1 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

6/2 @Angels 8:07 p.m.

6/3 @Angels 3:07 p.m.