Texas Rangers: Average as Gallo and Pence Remain Absent

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers began their week against the potent Indians. The Rangers are battling the Indians for the second wild card spot and this was an important series. Let’s see how the week played out for the good guys…

Series versus Indians

Game 1 – Flamethrower Mike Clevinger was coming off of an injury and started this game for the Indians. Clevinger tweaked his ankle and later was put on the IL. He was relieved in the 5th by bespectacled former Met Tyler Clippard. Clippard gave up a homer and allowed Clevinger’s inherited runners to score. Lance Lynn was excellent in this important game. Lynn went 7 strong innings, 9 strikeouts and one run. Jose Leclerc and Brett Martin were solid in the last two innings to close the game. Danny Santana was great and continues to be worth well above what he is getting paid. He had 2 RBIs in the contest as did Elvis Andrus, the heart and soul of the Rangers roster. Lynn proved he could go toe to toe with a legitimate number 2 starter. Win 7-2

Game 2 – Adrian Sampson was popped badly in this important game. He went 3 innings and gave up 3 runs. He was pulled for Drew Smyly, who was awful as usual and got DFA’d after the game. Smyly put the game out of touch, as he does for any game he is involved in. Calhoun had 2 RBI in this bleak affair. Loss 10-3

Game 3 – The Rangers started young rookie Joe Palumbo. He was shelled badly and the game was out of hand quickly. The game was 5-0 before the Rangers got to bat. Asdrubal Cabrera actually had a good day, going 2-4. Loss 10-4

Game 4 – Rangers ace Mike Minor started an important game and stopped the bleeding. He went 8 strong and gave up one run. Andrus continues to be the most consistent SS in the league. He had 2 runs, RBI, and hits. Ronald Guzman had a walk and a hit. He plays great defense. Delino DeShields continues to play well since his recall. He had two hits. Shawn Kelley slammed the door after 2 runs in the 8th. Win 4-2

Series versus White Sox

Game 1 – Ariel Jurado was average, going 6 innings and giving up 4 runs. He was rocked early, giving up 4 runs in the first three innings. Jurado often has very poor innings that taint his starts. If he can fix this vexing issue he can become a true fierce sinkerballer. The bullpen was excellent in relief. Brett Martin, Jose Leclerc, and Chris Martin all showed scoreless innings. Rougie Odor had a towering homer early to tie the game at 3. The Rangers trailed late when Jose Leclerc got out of a jam in the 7th. The score was 4-3 when Danny Santana tied the game in the bottom of the 7th. The Rangers offense choked and sputtered as the game went into extra innings and Shawn Kelley blew the tie. Loss 5-4

Game 2 – Odrisamer Despaigne was knocked out early after giving up 4 runs. Lance Lynn had an awful first inning but recovered. He went 7 innings and only gave up 1 run after the 1st. Nomar Mazara continues to do well, and had 3 RBI. He also had 2 homers. The White Sox defense was excellent in this game, nailing 2 runners at the plate to keep the game close. Shin-Soo Choo had a clutch hit in the 6th to tie the game at 5. Delino DeShields followed it up with a clutch hit of his own to give the Rangers the lead. Chris Martin closed the game and the Rangers won the game and had the opportunity to win the series on Sunday. Win 6-5

Game 3 – Ivan Nova turned in a quality start, but was outperformed by Adrian Sampson. Sampson took advantage of great defense to turn in 7 strong 1 run innings. Shawn Kelley had to come in at the end of the game to clean up the disgusting mess of Peter Fairbanks, who did his best to lose the game. The Rangers had a nice bottom of the 8th to get Kelley some much needed insurance runs. Mazara and Andrus had 2 hits each. DeShields had 3. The Rangers made it close, but closed a 21 game in 20 day stretch to go 12-9. This is a solid result, but truthfully it could have been a season-defining period where the Rangers won series against playoff rival Boston and Cleveland. Ultimately, the Rangers will need to sweep series against weak teams to balance out the series they have to play against the Astros. Win 7-4

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

6/25 @Tigers 6:00 p.m.

6/26 @Tigers 6:10 p.m.

6/27 @Tigers 12:10 p.m.

6/28 @Rays 6:10 p.m.

6/29 @Rays 3:10 p.m.

6/30 @Rays 12:10 p.m.