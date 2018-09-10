Texas Rangers: A Brutal Week in the Books

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers performed poorly in the opening week of September. Currently they are 28 games back and just trying to finish out the season on a positive note. Perhaps the team will continue to call up young talent and give them a shot.

Series versus the Angels

Game 1 – Jeffrey Springs took on the opening role for the Rangers. His two scoreless innings set the table for Ariel Jurado, who pitched four scoreless. The two Rangers pitchers set the table but Zac Curtis gave up three runs. The Rangers only managed one run. Andrus had three hits. Joey Gallo had the lone RBI. Matt Shoemaker got the start for the Angels. Loss 3-1

Game 2 – Mike Minor was solid in his start against Andrew Heaney. Heaney gave up four runs over six innings. Mike Minor was razor sharp. He fooled Shohei Ohtani badly in his first two ABs, but the Japanese prospect crushed a homer on the third AB. Andrus and Beltre had an RBI each. Mazara had two and continues to be an RBI machine in the middle of the order. Andrus had two hits and a walk. Connor Sadzeck, Martin Perez, Chris Martin, and Jose Leclerc all turned in scoreless innings. Win 4-2

Game 3 – Jaime Barria pitched five excellent innings in a solid win for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani had a monsterous 4-4 day. He also walked. David Fletch reached base ahead of him and the Rangers had a bad time. Bartolo Colon was knocked around for four runs over four innings. Matt Moore even made an appearance in this mess of a game. Beltre had two RBI. Loss 9-3

Series at the Athletics

Game 1 – Yovani Gallardo was below average as usual, walking five and lasting 4.1 innings. Joey Gallo had three hits and RBI. That was the high point of the game. The Oakland A’s opted for a myriad of pitchers. Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen were part of the potent mixture. Rangers get behind 5-0 early and lose another boring, one-sided game to the A’s. Loss 8-4

Game 2 – Yohander Mendez was decent in his start against Edwin Jackson. Jackson was knocked out after three innings, giving up four runs. Mendez gave up two. Martin Perez immediately blow torched the lead when he relieved Mendez. Alex Claudio came in after Perez and was inaccurate. Mazara, Choo, and Beltre managed to keep the game close, and it was actually tied late until Chris Martin gave up two runs to put the A’s on top. Loss 8-6

Game 3 – The Rangers continued their assistance of the Oakland A’s by blowing a three run lead. The Rangers tried their opener strategy again with Jeffrey Springs. Springs threw three excellent innings and the Rangers jumped out to an early lead. Ariel Jurado came in with a lead, all according to plan. He then proceeded to become entrapped in an elongated nightmare inning that included a wild pitch and a Rougie Odor error. The inning earned the A’s five runs and the lead, which they did not give up. Mazara and Odor both had an RBI and a walk. Brutal series for the Rangers, who failed to salvage a win. Loss 7-3

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

9/10 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/11 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/12 @Angels 9:07 p.m.

9/14 @Padres 9:10 p.m.

9/15 @Padres 7:40 p.m.

9/16 @Padres 3:10 p.m.