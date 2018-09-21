Texas Motor Speedway to Host 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

Ft. Worth, TX – Goodguys returns to the Texas Motor Speedway for a celebration of timeless traditions and new school trends! The Great American Speedway will host the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, September 28-30 for a three-day celebration of the American hot rod. This fall gathering that has become a “must attend” event on the Goodguys schedule as over 2,500 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks will fill up the giant infield of Texas Motor Speedway bringing hot rodding to the DFW metro! New for this year, the event will host show cars and trucks up to 1987. This change comes after 20 years of the event cutoff being 1972 or older.

At the 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals car lovers will get a close-up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern-day hot-rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after over 35 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1987 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The sight of all those classic cars takes us back to a simpler time in our history.

On Saturday, September 29th the 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will host a very special ceremony. The US Postal Service will on hand to dedicate and celebrate the 50th anniversary Hot Wheels stamps. The ceremony will take place at 10 am at the Goodguys entertainment stage inside the event. Five Hot Wheels cars will be on display all day Saturday for event attendees to see along with being able to buy the stamps at the U. S. Postal Service booth on Saturday at the event. For the first time, Hot Wheels car designs will grace the face of Forever stamps for fans of all ages to enjoy. Arranged in diagonal rows, the 20 stamps showcase photographer Len Rizzi’s images of 10 Hot Wheels cars — two of each design — speeding along a bright orange track

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course, vehicle speed & agility meet to battle it out in a weekend long fastest-car-wins contest of speed & skill. New to the mix this year is the Big Hoss Shootout AutoCross event presented by Summit Racing. Qualifying will be held on Friday and early Saturday for this 16-car field. The field will be based strictly on speed so the top 16 will race regardless of their class. The winner and the runner up in the Big Hoss Shootout will punch their ticket to the Duel in the Desert, the Final Shootout will take place at the 21st Southwest Nationals, November 17 at WestWorld.

For those die-hard racing fans, we have some great talented and very well-known drivers in the PRO class. Two-time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser, Jr and 9-time Pikes Peak Hill Climb winner, Robby Unser, will be racing for Team Speedway throughout the weekend. They will be available to meet and greet fans as well as be in the AutoCross pits.

Back by popular demand, the Fuelcurve.com Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition will bring old school drag racing to life! The Nitro Thunderfest has become a tradition at many of the Goodguys events! Watch as 4 front-motored, nitro burnin’ vintage top fuel dragsters and funny cars fire and roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history! Nitro Thunderfest times are Friday at 1pm and Saturday at noon and 2 pm.

The burnout contest returns to the Lone Star Nationals The burnout contest will go off on Saturday at 12:30, tech will open an hour before. A vehicle must go through tech to compete. Smoke ‘Em if you got ‘Em!

Again, this year, we are thrilled to showcase the Freestyle Motocross show by Team FMX! This high-flying thrill show offers event attendees the chance to see some of the best Freestyle Motocross exhibition drivers in the country. There will be two shows during the event –Saturday at 11 am and 1 pm. Don’t miss this amazing exhibition of skill!

For those who need to do some shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events.

An exciting feature for the shopping experience this year — Summit Racing is bringing their catalog to life for a special shopping experience! Event particpants and attendees will have the chance to visit the Super Summit by Summit Racing, a gathering of 120 vendors all in the Cup Garage. Many of the manufacturers will have reps on hand to talk to customers and answer questions! This is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and get the right parts for your show car or truck. All purchases will be given a 10% off discount at the Super Summit. The products will be shipped directly to your specified address.

For those bargain hunters, throw in a giant used car parts swap meet and car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red-blooded American with motor oil in their veins.

There are fun things for the kids to do, too at the 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals. Bring the kiddos and enjoy face painting, arts & crafts, games, coloring contest and more.

Spectre Performance All American Sunday on Sunday, September 30 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1987 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards and can join in the AutoCross on Sunday. Registration for All American Sunday takes place on site at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started over 35 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best… “Goodguys…cool cars, cool people, good times!”

The Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $20, kids 7-12 $6. Spectator parking is free. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. $17 general admission tickets are available at www.good-guys.com until midnight, 9/27 only. Active and retired military will receive a $5 off general admission discount with their military ID card.