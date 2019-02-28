Texas Motor Speedway Media Day 2019

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY HOSTS SUCCESSFUL MEDIA DAY TO PREVIEW FULL SCHEDULE OF MAJOR EVENTS FOR 2019

Track President Eddie Gossage Unveils First Step in No Limits Next Commitment to Fans with the Turn One Terrace Project

rd season. FORT WORTH, Texas (February 27, 2019) – Top NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series drivers met with local, regional and national outlets during Wednesday’s annual Media Day in The Speedway Club at Texas Motor Speedway to help kick off a full schedule of competition during the renowned motorsports facility’s 23

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage used the opportunity to unveil the Turn One Terrace project, the first step in a multi-year renovation to upgrade the speedway and make every aspect of the race day experience even more fan friendly.

The NASCAR contingent included Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors Ryan Blaney (2018 AAA Texas 500 pole winner and 2018 My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series winner), and Erik Jones (four-time Texas Motor Speedway winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series), NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (2018 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 winner), and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series rookie Sheldon Creed (2017 Stadium Super Trucks No Limits Offroad Rumble winner at TMS).

Just just one driver represented the IndyCar Series, but it was five-time and reigning champion Scott Dixon, who has three victories at Texas Motor Speedway including last year’s DXC Technology 600.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege to have drivers of the stature and caliber of those here today to help open the doors to start another great season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Gossage. “Each driver has won here in their careers and three, Blaney, Dixon and Custer, pulled into Winner’s Circle here just last year. We appreciate them taking the time out of their busy race schedules to meet with the media here to help get the word out on what’s coming up in the weeks and months ahead.”

Turn One Terrace is an 11,639 square foot viewing deck between Turns 1 and 2 under The Speedway Club. It’ll seat 1,200 fans comfortably. The luxury location gives fans room to move around and allows them access to the 4th Floor of The Speedway Club. That access provides an indoor-outdoor experience, catered food and beverage, and other amenities you wouldn’t see in a grandstand seat.

Turn One Terrace isn’t limited to on-track action either. The always-popular Coca-Cola Raceday U is moving from its location outside Turn 2 into the speedway to the new deck. Attendees in March can expect to learn the intricacies of the sport from 2017 and 2018 AAA Texas 500 winner Kevin Harvick, as well as other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and special guests.

“Fans today aren’t going to stadiums and arenas just to see a game. They can easily sit at home and do that. What they want is an environment where they can really enjoy this live spectacle with friends,” said Gossage. “They want to socialize in ways you can’t when sitting in Seats 1-10 of a regular section. That’s the idea behind ‘No Limits Next.’ Give our guests the best race they can get while allowing them to enjoy it in the way a modern fan desires. It started in 2018 with the Busch Restart Bar, it continues in 2019 with Turn One Terrace, and it isn’t close to ending here.”

The Texas Motor Speedway season opens March 29-31 with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader. The race weekend features the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on Friday, March 29; the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 30; and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 31.

The IndyCar Series comes to Texas Motor Speedway June 6-8 with the DXC Technology 600 on June 8. The weekend will also include the Rattlesnake 400 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on June 7.

Tickets and hospitality packages for both events and the full schedule of 2019 events are available www.texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets

