Texas Motor Speedway Individual Race Tickets On Sale

It’s officially open season over the phones and on texasmotorspeedway.com.

With just 74 days until the green flag waves over the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 race, individual race tickets for that weekend and the June INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader are on sale.

Race fans can see any of the five races during the two event weekends. The March 27-29 NASCAR weekend includes the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatrics Solutions 300 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350. The June 5-6 weekend includes the NTT IndyCar Series Texas 600 and the Gander Trucks SpeedyCash.com 400.

For fans that enjoy listening to their favorite drivers narrating the highs and lows of the on-track experience in real time, a Sights & Sounds presented by Ashley HomeStore package offers the best bang for their buck. Starting at $99 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, race goers receive a pair of tickets with headsets, a scanner, and two vouchers for Coca-Cola products at the track while supplies last.