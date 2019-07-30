Texas Motor Speedway Drags

CHAMPIONS CROWNED IN RECORD-SETTING SEASON OF UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE FRIDAY NIGHT DRAGS

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 29, 2019) – A championship was decided in the first round of action and seven of them were awarded at the end of the night, capping a record-breaking season of Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway.

1,730 cars competed in the six-week “run what ya brung” drag racing event, a new record in the 11th season of Friday Night Drags. Out of those, only seven could be named champions and receive brand new air compressors from Snap-on Tools, and five had already locked up season titles before the first round of racing Friday.

The drama came in the first round of the US Army Super Car Division where points leader Bryan Pomeroy was matched up with runner-up Wes Coleman (Arlington, Tex.) to lead off the night. The only way Coleman could win the season championship was to win the night’s competition, but his 2013 Cadillac CTSV Wagon was no match for Pomeroy’s C7 Corvette ZR1. In fact, Pomeroy won Week 6 to put a bow on a 2019 championship with three wins and two runner-up showings.

In the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Modified Division, John Apple (Euless, Tex.) was required simply to compete in order to lock up back-to-back season championships, but he and his 1966 Chevy Nova had a victory lap in mind. Apple didn’t take the easy route either. He beat Week 5 finalist Marcus Wadley (Springtown, Tex.) and his 1970 Chevy Nova in the first round and Week 4 winner Chris Thompson (Richland Hills, Tex.) and his 1932 Ford Coupe in the second before eventually dispatching London Johnson’s 2009 Pontiac G8 to end his season the right way. Apple finished the year with four wins and a runner-up performance.