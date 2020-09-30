Texas Motor Speedway Announces 2021 Schedule

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Motor Speedway today announced its 25th season schedule for 2021 in spectacular fashion, showcasing a NASCAR tripleheader weekend concluding with the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13.

The complete remake of the traditional TMS schedule also includes moving the fall NASCAR playoffs doubleheader one week earlier in October and Racing’s Fastest Doubleheader NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend in early May. The high-energy event, complete with smoke machines, and a cascade of $1 million NASCAR All-Star bills, took place at Texas Live! in Arlington. On hand were key executives from Speedway Motorsports, parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. “If everything is bigger in Texas, 2021 will be the biggest year ever for NASCAR in the Lone Star State with the addition of the NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Speedway Motorsports is proud to bring this legendary event to Texas Motor Speedway and add to the legacy of the Great American Speedway. “It’s hard to believe we are about to celebrate our 25th year. When my dad, Bruton Smith, built Texas Motor Speedway, he wanted everything to be bigger and better than anything that had been built before. He wanted a SHOW-PLACE, and nearly 25 years later, it’s still one of the finest racing facilities in the world. It’s the perfect place to host an event as big as the NASCAR All-Star Race.”