Texas Longhorns Tops Texas A&M Aggies in Lone Star Showdown

Longtime rival programs Texas and Texas A&M met on Sunday at Dickies Arena in what was billed as the “Lone Star Showdown” and the Longhorns came out on top 60-50 in the first meeting of the two schools since 2015.

This was the second basketball game in the new Dickies Arena, following Friday night’s USC-TCU clash that saw the Horned Frogs’ valiant comeback fall short in a 80-78 loss.

Texas improved to 8-1 on the season, its best start under fifth-year head coach Shaka Smart.

The defeat was the fourth straight loss for Texas A&M.

The game got off to a slow start with both teams trading missed shots and turnovers en route to a Longhorns 27-17 halftime lead. Texas A&M was shooting 48 percent from the field in the first half, but found themselves down 10 due in no small part to their 11 turnovers.

Texas kept their foot on the gas in the second half and held off an Aggies run that cut the lead to eight to eventually cruise to the 10-point win.

Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 17 points while Irving native Andrew Jones added 12 points off the bench.

Josh Nebo paced Texas A&M with 16 points and five rebounds.

The attendance at the new arena in Fort Worth was 9,136.

There is nothing official on whether the Longhorns and Aggies will return to Dickies Arena, keep the game as a neutral-site venue at another locale or make it a home-in-home annual affair.

“”It would be different if we were playing at home or at their place,” Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said on espn.com following the game. “I thought it was great. I thought the arena was great. I think playing them is great. I felt like it was a rivalry.

“I’m disappointed, if we ever play here again, they said George Strait was in concert to open the arena. They didn’t give me tickets,” Williams added. “We’re not signing a contract to play at Dickies if I don’t get tickets to see George.”

Next up for Texas is a home game against Central Michigan while the Aggies also return home to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.