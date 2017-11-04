- Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: The Start of the Gauntlet
- Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Preview
- Texas Longhorns vs #8 TCU Horned Frogs Preview
- #18 Central Florida Knights at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview
- Houston We Have A Problem!
- UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Preview
- Blitz Babe Anastasia
- Tiger Woods to return at Hero World Challenge
- Old American Golf Club to host 2018 Volunteers of America LPGA North Dallas Classic
- Dallas Mavericks: A Horrendous Start to the Season
Texas Longhorns vs #8 TCU Horned Frogs Preview
-
- Updated: November 4, 2017
Game Info
Texas Longhorns vs. #8 TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday – November 4 – 6:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth – Texas
Records Prior to Kickoff
Texas Longhorns (4-4, 3-2 Big 12)
#8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)
TCU lost in Ames to Iowa State by a touchdown last week. The team looked spectacular with the opening secondhalf kick off which was ran back 89 yards. Horned Frogs faithfuls knew that this would be an easy win for TCU. But… Iowa State played a very controlled game and pulled off a win at home.
Offense
Kenny Hill has to play a more controlled game. Last week he looked lost under center. He’s the leader and needs to perform far better than he did last week. Texas’ defense will be waiting for him. You have to remember that the Longhorns beat Iowa State and held them to 7 points. The offense has to play aggressive in order to pull off a win. The running game looked spacey and the receivers dropped key passes to keep scoring drives alive. Quick 3-and-outs plagued the Horned Frogs last week. There has to be balance this week. Texas is meshing at the right time.
Defense
Sam Ehlinger is out for this contest. Texas has three capable quarterbacks on their roster that can play as well. How do you game plan for Texas? STOP THE RUN! The long ball won’t kill you at any point of the game. It’s the small quick outs and slants that they thrive on. Their running game is their bread and butter. Placing 7 in the box this week can stop the Longhorn attack. Blitzing on first down would disrupt the Texas offense. “If you allow them to run their plays, Texas is dangerous!” said Head Coach Gary Patterson. “We have to force them to make plays”.
Prediction
TCU has a 71% chance of winning this week. TCU controls the Big 12 along with OU and Oklahoma State. This week TCU will beat Texas and stay in first place in the Big 12. The over/under is 45. Take the over. It’s the best bet. TCU 40 – Texas 27
You must be logged in to post a comment Login