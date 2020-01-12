Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A short-handed Texas Legends (13-11) team fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-9) 118-139 Saturday night in Frisco.

Texas pulled ahead early in the first behind a three-point play from Dakota Mathias. The home team allowed back-to-back baskets from Jeremy Pargo four minutes in and the visitors grabbed the lead they would hold through four quarters. Juan Toscano-Anderson opened the second for the Warriors to give them a 15-point edge, but Texas responded with 8 straight to make it a 7-point game. The single-digit gap was short lived as Santa Cruz finished the half up 68-49.

The Warriors built their largest lead of the night in the third, going up 37 as they outscored Texas 40-27. The Legends opened the fourth with a 12-2 run to bring the gap to 25 but the Warriors stayed out of reach maintaining a 20-plus lead through the final buzzer.

Aric Holman posted a double-double to lead the Legends with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block. Josh Reaves stacked the deck with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Trahson Burrell added 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench joined by Moses Brown who neared a double-double with 14 points, 8 rebounds while adding a game-high 3 blocks. Chad Brown finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and Yudai Baba rounded out the double-digit scoring at 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Andrew Harrison led the Warriors off the bench with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 10 assists. Ryan Taylor finished with 21 points on 5-of-8 outside while Jeremy Pargo tagged on 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. Deyonta Davis and Devyn Marble added 16 points each and combined for 16 rebounds while Isaiah Reese and Juan Toscano-Anderson added 15 each combining for 10 rebounds, 11 assists.

