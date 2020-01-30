Texas holds on to beat TCU 62-61

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Battling down to the last possession, the TCU men’s basketball team’s comeback effort fell short as time expired, falling to Texas, 62-61, Wednesday night in Schollmaier Arena.



With 12:51 remaining in the second half, Texas (13-7, Big 12 3-4) used an 8-0 run to build it largest lead of the game at 45-35. The Horned Frogs (13-7, 4-3) responded with an 8-0 run of their own that was capped by an RJ Nembhard 3-pointer to tie the game at 59 points a piece with just over two minutes to play.



The TCU defense clamped down and forced a shot-clock violation, giving the Frogs the ball with six seconds remaining and an opportunity to score the go-ahead points. Nembhard went the length of the court, was closely guarded and forced into a traveling violation. The Longhorns ran out the clock to win in Fort Worth for the first time in four years.



Sophomore Kevin Samuel dominated the first half, scoring 13 points on 6-of-7 from the field. He went on to finish the game with 17 points and five rebounds. Nembhard and Desmond Bane led the Frogs down the stretch with 11 and seven points in the second half, respectively. Bane finished with 12 points.



TCU will play No. 1 Baylor on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN 2. The Frogs are facing a No.1 team for the eighth time in program history and are 1-0 in the Dixon era against No. 1 opponents.



– TCU fell to 69-112 all-time against Texas and 46-40 against the Longhorns in Fort Worth.

– TCU allowed a last-second basket in the first half to trail UT, 28-27, as such the Frogs fell to 1-6 when trailing at halftime.

– TCU forced 17 turnovers. It has forced opponents to double-digit turnover totals in every game but one this year.

– The Longhorns shot 11-of-22 (50 percent) from 3-point range, tying for the second highest 3-point percentage allowed by TCU this season. Arkansas shot 6-of-9 from deep last game.

– Texas’ 11 3-pointers is tied for the most the Frogs have given up from deep all year.

– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis, Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard, Diante Smith and Kevin Samuel for the second time this season.



– Desmond Bane played in 129th game as a Horned Frog moving him into a tie for fourth on the all-time list with Kyan Anderson (2011-15) and Garlon Green (2009-13).

– Bane scored 12 points. It was the 17th time this season he’s scored in double figures.

– Kevin Samuel recorded a team-high 17 points, the second game in a row he has led the team in scoring. He is averaging 15.5 in his last four games.

– Samuel had four blocked shots, the third-straight game with multiple blocks. This season, he has had six games with four or more blocks.

– Edric Dennis had three steals, tying for the most this season (Southwestern, Nov. 7) and was only one off his career high.

