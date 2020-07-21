Texas High School Football Delayed

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

State Ruling

Austin, Texas — Texas will start the delay of all public, private and charter schools by a month. The state is wrestling with the coronavirus pandemic that is filling up hospitals and emergency rooms statewide. Two a day practices usually starts around August 3, but several schools and programs will start on September 7th. Opening weekend will be on September 24th. The University Interscholastic League (UIL) said it focused on the delay for larger schools and districts such as Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. These cities are the heavily populated cities where the COVID-19 virus is surging. The UIL’s announcement said it also anticipates that not all schools will start at the same time and could face disruptions during the season. The UIL is permitting smaller schools to open their seasons on time. The Classification 6A and 5A (schools with large populations) will honor the delay. Class 4A, 3A on down and TAPPS will start their seasons on time. Football will play its full season with playoffs extending through January 2021.

What Does It Mean

Nothing! Die hard football fans will be there in the stands dealing with social distancing markers and taking all safety precautions supporting their teams. School spirit won’t die because of what’s put in place for safety. Pep rallies will still be held in gyms while fight songs are blasted by the school marching band. The head coach will get up in front of the whole school and give his “Go, Fight, Win speech!”

The school will be littered with posters, mums and school colors. Normalcy will find its way back into the hearts and minds of Texas high school football fanatics! For the time being this will be the new norm… until there’s a cure for COVID-19. Social distancing will be in the forefront of all gatherings. I can’t wait to see my school back out their between the numbers fighting for a win and bragging rights against their opposition. Nothing can stop Texas high school football!