Texas Crossroads Concert Series

PERFORMING ARTS FORT WORTH

ANNOUNCES NEW LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

“TEXAS CROSSROADS”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 8

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 4, 2018 – Performing Arts Fort Worth, in conjunction with Visit Fort Worth and Hear Fort Worth, proudly announces a new concert series spotlighting Fort Worth-area singers and musicians. The Texas Crossroads series will kick off with a star-studded concert September 5 at Bass Performance Hall, followed by four smaller shows at McDavid Studio.

The September 5 concert at Bass Hall will feature Vaden Todd Lewis of local rock band the Toadies, acclaimed North Texas singer-songwriter Sarah Jaffe and Fort Worth-bred singer-songwriters Austin Allsup and Josh Weathers. Tickets are $30-$50 and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 8.

The series then moves to the intimate McDavid Studio, where weekly concerts will happen on Wednesday nights over the course of four weeks. Artists includeBrandon Rhyder, Sam Anderson, Luke Wade, Abraham Alexander, Joey Green and others. See full schedule below. Tickets are $22 for general admission seating or $35 for reserved per show and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 8.

The concerts will be up-close and personal experiences, with the artists performing acoustic sets and sharing stories and anecdotes about their lives and music.

“We’ve always been known for presenting the nation’s best in touring theater and concerts at Bass Hall, including many tried and true Texas and North Texas artists,” says Dione Kennedy, President & CEO of Performing Arts Fort Worth. “This new series gives us the opportunity to focus on young, emerging, local talent right here in Fort Worth.”

To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

Texas Crossroads Series Schedule

Vaden Todd Lewis, Sarah Jaffe, Austin Allsup, Josh Weathers

September 5, 2018

Bass Performance Hall

7:30pm

Brandon Rhyder, Sam Anderson, Danni & Kris

September 12, 2018

McDavid Studio

7:00pm

Luke Wade, Joey Green, Lukas Jakobsson

September 19, 2018

McDavid Studio

7:00pm

Walt Wilkins, Kylie Rae Harris, Pauline Wick

September 26, 2018

McDavid Studio

7:00pm

Josh Halverson, Abraham Alexander, Jonathan Terrell

October 3, 2018

McDavid Studio

7:00pm

About Performing Arts Fort Worth:

The mission of the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall is to serve as a permanent home to major performing arts organizations of Fort Worth and as a premiere venue for other attractions so as to enhance the range, quality, and accessibility of cultural fare available to the public; to promulgate arts education; and to contribute to the cultural life of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, and the region.

Built entirely with private funds, Bass Performance Hall is permanent home to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the Cliburn. Each resident company operates independently from Performing Arts Fort Worth and manages its own programming schedule at Bass Hall.

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit organization that oversees management of the Hall, also presents national touring Broadway product under the Broadway at the Bass banner, as well as programming that includes the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.

The 2,042-seat multipurpose Hall is characteristic of the classic European opera house form. An 80-foot diameter Great Dome tops the Founders Concert Theater while two 48-foot tall angels grace the Grand Facade. Since the Hall opened in May 1998, the angels have become preeminent cultural icons of the Dallas-Fort Worth community.

