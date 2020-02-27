Texas comes back to beat TCU 77-67

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU saw an early first half lead slip away in the early moments of the second half and the visiting Texas Longhorns would go on to defeat Horned Frogs, 77-67, Wednesday evening at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



TCU and Texas split the season series, with both visiting teams earning a victory each. The Horned Frogs dropped to 20-6 overall and 11-4 in Big 12 play, while the Longhorns pushed its overall record to 17-10 and a mark of 9-6 in the league standings.



THE RUNDOWN

It was a tale of two different halves for the Horned Frogs, who took a 35-26 lead into the halftime break. Texas came out of the locker room and marched to a 12-0 run. TCU, who been up for all of the first half and for a little over three minutes of the third quarter, found themselves down 38-35 before putting up its first points of the period.



Texas shot 60 percent from the field, draining 9-of-15 overall and 4-of-9 from three-point range, and proceeded to score 27 points in the frame – one more point than the Longhorns scored the entire first half.



The Longhorns took a 53-47 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back. Texas would limit TCU to just 25 percent (3-12) shooting in the third quarter and just a 31.3 percent (5-16) effort in the fourth quarter.



TCU got back within three points of Texas, down 50-47, with 1:03 to play in the third quarter, but Texas closed the period with a three-pointer and began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run.



Lauren Heard led TCU with 19 points and Kianna Ray followed with a 16-point effort. Jaycee Bradley scored 10 points in the first quarter and ended with 14 points on the evening.UP NEXT

TCU will hit the road this Sunday, March 1, as the team heads to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.



TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES



TEAM NOTES

• TCU started with a lineup of Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray , Jaycee Bradley and Adeola Akomolafe for the 24th time this season. TCU is now 19-5 with this starting line-up.

• The loss dropped TCU to 4-44 all-time against the Longhorns.

• TCU is now 12-3 when playing inside Schollmaier Arena this season, which includes a 5-3 home record in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are now 24-20 all-time in Big 12 home games and 61-22 overall in Schollmaier Arena.

• The Frogs won the turnover battle 20-10 and scored 25 points off of their 20 forced turnovers.

• TCU outshot Texas 36.8 percent to 28.6 percent from 3-point range. The Frogs have now outshot their opponent from long-range in six of their last seven games.



PLAYER NOTES

• Lauren Heard recorded team-highs in points (19), rebounds (8), assists (6) and steals (4).

• Heard drained 11 free throws in the game and now has 155 made frees throws on the year. That ranks her No. 3 on the all-time single-season records list – just five free throws away from breaking Sandora Irvin’s mark of 159 free throws made back in the 2004-05 campaign.

• Kianna Ray scored 16 points, including 3-of-7 shooting from beyond-the-arc.

• Ray moved past Vernell Armstrong (1977-80) and now stands in 17th place on the TCU all-time scoring leaderboard with 1,118 points as a Horned Frog.

• Jaycee Bradley scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. She has now made multiple threes in 20 of her 26 games played this season.

• Michelle Berry came off the bench and chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end.

• Adeola Akomolafe played in her 130th game as a Horned Frog, which now ranks her tied for third-most games played in school history. She is now three games away from tying Jordan Moore , who sits at No. 2 all-time with 133 games played.

Courtesy TCU Women’s Basketball