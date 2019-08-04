Texas Championship Series Round 4 at Village Creek MX

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The rain did not keep the competitors away. The Texas Championship Series brings the best riders to Village Creek to showcase their talents.

Saturday was the 29the Annual Bikini contest at intermission. The next event at Village Creek will be Saturday August 17th.

Tuesday Night Practice opportunities.

Village Creek Motocross Park

4840 Shelby Rd

Everman, TX 76140

When: Gates Open – 5pm Practice – 6:00pm – 9:30pm Cost: $25 per rider – Spectators free Concession Stand with drinks and great food to choose from! Motocross practice sessions are organized into groups based on rider skill level.

Practice Order: 1. Big Bike A 2. Big Bike B 3. 85cc-65cc”A” Youth 4. 65cc”B”-50cc Mini

Results from all events at www.villagecreekmx.com