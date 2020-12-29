Texas Bowl Cancelled

The Mercari Texas Bowl between TCU and Arkansas, which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve at NRG Stadium in Houston, has been cancelled an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, injuries and other circumstances within TCU’s program.

TCU’s season concludes at 6-4.

Statement from TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati:

“Over the last 24 hours, between a combination of COVID-19 related issues, injuries and other circumstances, we have fallen below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that we have abided by all season. As such, we very regrettably will not be able to participate in Thursday night’s Mercari Texas Bowl against Arkansas.

“Health and safety considerations for our student-athletes are always our top priority. Our entire football program, from our student-athletes to coaches and staff, is incredibly saddened, disappointed and heartbroken. We are very appreciative of the Mercari Texas Bowl for the invitation to participate in this year’s game. While we have experienced these issues all season, the past 24 hours have been too much to overcome on such short notice for Thursday’s game.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for how they finished the season with victories in five of our last six games. We were playing our best football and are excited about the momentum we have going into the 2021 season. We appreciate the commitment, dedication and perseverance of our student-athletes, coaches and everyone in our football program this season.”