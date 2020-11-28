Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Sunday – November 29 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (7-3, 3-1 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (7-3, 4-1 Home)



Keep your television on CBS today. After this game Tampa Bay will take on Kansas City so there’s no reason to watch football on FOX. This will be a really good game. No one saw both of these two teams being at 7-3 at this point in the season. Both teams have beat some top tier teams this year, but this game will elevate the winner which will cause separation between with the division. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC matchup.



The AFC Conference

The AFC has a better record than the NFC. What does that mean? Television ratings has been through the roof because of weekly match ups and winning teams playing other winning teams. The NFC only has six teams above .500 as of right now. The AFC conference is what football fanatics are tuning into this season.



Who Needs This Win

Both teams. Both teams share the same record and need this game. I can see this being extremely close going into the 4th quarter and possibly overtime. The winner will take the lead as a favorite in the AFC conference. The Colts are going for the regular season sweep which could be a huge difference maker come playoff time.



Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill is just what the Titans needed to get over the hump. He has shined as the starter this year. He has 2387 yards through the air with 22 TDs and 4 interceptions. His QBR is 76.4 and is ranked 7th in the NFL. He has one of the most physical runners in the league carrying the ball for him. Derrick Henry is grinding out tough yardage every game. He has 1079 yards on 229 carries which leads the NFL at this point and 9 touchdowns. Look for the Titans offense to run right at the Colts defense this week.



Indianapolis Colts

If you would’ve told me that QB Philip Rivers will have the Colts at 7-3 this season I would’ve laughed. Philip Rivers is a good quarterback that has spent 30 million years in San Diego. He has 2383 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Colts have to establish the run this week by featuring their star rookie running back Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin. He has 518 yards on the ground with 4 touchdowns. He averages 3.8 yards a carry and they will need him against that stingy Titans defense.



Prediction

ESPN has Indianapolis with a 51% chance of winning at home this week. I’m look for the Titans to keep this one close heading into the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Colts by 6!



Final Score

Colts – 24

Titans – 18