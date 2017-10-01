By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 1 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas

Records Prior to the Game

Tennessee Titans (2-1, 1-0 Away)

Houston Texans (1-2, 0-1 Home)

Can you believe what we’re seeing in Houston? The team is far better than it was last year and they won the division. A new quarterback that’s a winner, rebirth of the running game and defense that has a chance to change the outcome of the game. Let’s take a look at the game and ways to win at home this week.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re having a program at church and you’re needed to help out. So keep your phone on ESPN to track the score!

Why you should watch this game

DeShaun Watson’s growth as a leader and beating the Titans will make Houstonians very happy!

The Texans needs this win this week.

Offensive Game Plan

The key on the offense rests on the shoulders of DeShaun Watson decision making as the undisputed leader of the team. Quick passes, slants and designed runs will help boost his confidence and open the game up for him. The offensive line struggles with pass blocking which limits his time to allow the play to form. This week the team will protect him better than last week. Running the ball will keep the defense off balance.

Defensive Game Plan

If you stop the running game of the Titans the Texans will have a chance. DeMarco Murray, Marcus Marriota and Derrick Henry will come out and try to establish the run. On average they will rushe in seven of the first 10 plays of every game. Stopping the run is the key. The Titans average 158.8 yards on the ground and 232.0 yards passing. The Titans can score at anytime. They are averaging 28.7 points a game. The Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL so they will come out and play fast, smart and physical this week.

Prediction

I’m going with the Texans on this one. ESPN has the Texans with a 58.1% chance of winning.

The over/under is 44! Take the under and watch both defenses stifle the opposing offense. If you like a defensive game tune into CBS at noon! I’m picking the Texans by 12!