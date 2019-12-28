Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans

Sunday December 19 – 3:25 p.m. CST

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Tennessee Titans ( 8-7 )

Houston Texans ( 10-5 )

The Houston Texans have a playoff berth in hand entering their final game of the NFL’s 2019 regular season on Sunday. Will that prompt the Texans to sit out their key players against the Tennessee Titans to have them rested, healed and ready when they open the postseason on January 4th or 5th?

Although the Texans have qualified for the NFL playoffs, their seed in the AFC field is not set in stone but it could be by kickoff. If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, then Houston will be the number 4 seed. If the Chiefs lose, then the Texans would become the number 3 seed if they defeat the Titans. The number 3 and 4 seeds will open the playoffs with home games next weekend. The difference between the third and fourth seed will be the opponent.

The No. 4 seed will play the Buffalo Bills, which have an 11-5 record. One of the losses came against the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, and two more came against the New England Patriots, who will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. The No. 3 seed will play the Titans, Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers. If Tennessee beats the Texans, then the Titans earn the AFC’s second wild-card spot. If Tennessee loses on Sunday and the Steelers upend the Ravens, then Pittsburgh gets the No. 6 seed. If the Titans and Steelers both lose, it will open the door for the Raiders to receive the second wild-card spot, but only if Oakland beats the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and one of these teams — the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Chargers or Patriots — win. If all that doesn’t happen, the Titans could lose to the Texans and still make the playoffs if the Steelers and Colts both lose on Sunday. Pittsburgh could lose to Baltimore and still make the playoffs if the Titans and Raiders both lose and the Colts win or the Titans lose and the Colts, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Chiefs win.

Not much of a game preview is it? I had to show you the scenarios to explain what can happen. I believe its every intention for Coach Bill O’Brien to pull out a win against the Titans but he’s going to be very cautious with his lineup Sunday. Depending on the outcome of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game I believe O.B. will make a last minute decision on if he’ll place his starters in the lineup.

Prediction

The Titans have every reason to play strong to stay alive for a trip to Kansas City, while the Texans need to heal and rest for their hosting of the Buffalo bills at NRG Stadium next week. I expect all the starters to be benched after the first quarter if they even start at all.

Final Score

Tennessee Titans 28

Houston Texans 35