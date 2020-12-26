Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – December 27 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records before the game:

Tennessee Titans (10-4, 5-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (11-3, 6-1 Home)



While everyone has been watching the Seahawks, Cowboys, Rams and Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers have been flying under the radar and winning games without a bunch of fan fare. The Tennessee Titans running game has been the guiding light for their team. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC matchup.



Can Green Bay win at home?

Green Bay is 6-1 at home this season. They have won some pretty tight games this season by stopping teams late in the 4th quarter with good defense in the red zone. On the other hand, the Titans is a good road team with a 5-1 record.



The X-Factor

The running game. Both teams average over 128 yards on the ground. So establishing the run will be key for both offenses. This will be fun to watch.



Tennessee Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill has rejuvenated this Titans squad with timely passes late in the 4th quarter of every game this year. He has over 3400 yards through the air with 31 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The running game has been this team’s saving grace. Running back Derrick Henry is leading the league in rushing with 1679 yards and 15 touchdowns on 321 carries. In order to stop the Titans you have to stop the run. The Titans defense allows 25 points per game so this will be real interesting Sunday night.



Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers can beat you at anytime. If the game is close in the 4th quarter and there’s time on the clock, the Packers are still in it. Green Bay averages 31 points per game this season while the defense is giving up 24. Look for the Packers to come out running the ball with Aaron Jones who’s close to 1000 yards and averages 5.4 yards a carry. The running game opens up the passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 62% chance of winning at home. These two teams mirrors each other in some ways. They both have a strong running game, while the quarterbacks has talented receivers stretching the field. I’m taking Green Bay by 7!

Final Score

Packers – 27

Titans – 20