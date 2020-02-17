Team USA Eagles Win 2020 PBR Global Cup at AT&T Stadium

The Team USA Eagles became the first team in the history of the PBR Global Cup to defend home soil, winning the 2020at AT&T Stadium.

Under the leadership of head coach Justin McBride, assistant coach J.W. Hart, and honorary assistant coaches Cooper Davis and Chase Outlaw, the Team USA Eagles went a combined 6-for-16.

The six-man contingent left DFW with the glittering U.S. horn from the Global Cup trophy, first-of-their-kind medals and a check for $362,022.22.

Team Australia finished second, a slim 9.25 points short of earning their first-ever Global Cup win. Team Brazil finished third, 88 points behind Team USA Eagles, collectively earned the team $135,833.33. Team Canada was fourth, followed by Team Mexico in fifth and rounding out the leader board was Team USA Wolves in sixth.

Reigning and two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood headlined for Team USA Eagles, going 2-for-4 and adding 178.75 points to the team’s total.

Lockwood delivered both 8-second efforts on the opening night of the competition known as the “Olympics of bull riding” in front of the home country crowd at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

While Team USA Eagles was riddled by injury in the weeks going into the event, substitute Cole Melancon stepped up and seized the moment, going 2-for-4.

On Saturday evening, Melancon rode Top Down (Rockin R Bucking Bulls) for 86 points and followed that with an 88.25-point trip aboard Monkey (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to becoming the first national team to defend home soil at a PBR Global Cup, Team USA Eagles is now the second multi-time Global Cup Champions. Team Brazil also has two victories at the nation vs. nation event.

Team USA won the inaugural edition of the event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, in November 2017. Team Brazil then laid claim to the next two Global Cups in Sydney, Australia in June 2018 and Arlington, Texas in February 2019.

Fans can relive all the action from the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, Monday, Feb. 17, at 8:00 a.m. EST on RidePass.com or via the mobile app.

2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy

Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

(Rides – Outs – Event Aggregate)

1. Team USA Eagles, 6-16-523.75

2. Team Australia, 6-16-514.5

3. Team Brazil, 5-16-435.75

4. Team Canada, 3-16-259.75

5. Team Mexico, 1-16-89

6. Team USA Wolves, 1-16-85.25

