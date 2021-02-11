TCU’s second half defense topples K-State 78-67

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU senior Lauren Heard and freshman Aja Holmes combined for 47 points and the Horned Frogs stormed back from a 10-point deficit to down the Kansas State Wildcats, 78-67, Wednesday evening at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.



Heard scored 11 of TCU’s 21 fourth quarter points – including the final 10 points of the game – on the way to netting a game-high 27 points, and Holmes drained six three-pointers en route to a new season and career-high 20-point effort.



TURNING POINT

K-State used a 13-3 run in the second quarter to take a five-point lead into the break, up 34-29, but TCU countered in the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the final four-plus minutes of the frame to take a 57-49 lead.



K-State would get back within two points on two separate occasions, but Heard put the game into overdrive and scored TCU’s final 10 points on the way to an 11-point win. The Wildcats pulled within three points at the 2:25 mark with a three-pointer form Sydney Goodson, but TCU’s defense stifled the opposing offense and did not allow another point to be scored down the stretch.FROG FACTS

• TCU had a starting line-up that consisted of Caroline Germond , Lauren Heard , Aahliyah Jackson and Patricia Morris for the first time this season.

• P. Morris not only made her first start as a Horned Frog, but it also marked the first collegiate start of her career. She played in 46 games at Oregon State, but never started a game while playing in Corvallis, Ore.

• TCU moved to 11-7 all-time against K-State, which includes a 6-3 mark against the Wildcats at home.

• The Horned Frogs have won three straight and six of the past seven against K-State.

• TCU is now 4-7 on the season and 23-65 under head coach Raegan Pebley when trailing at the half.

• TCU won by double-digits against K-State for the first time since a 61-47 victory back on Jan. 30, 2019.

• TCU finished the game with 13 three-pointers, marking the most three-pointers for a Horned Frogs team since draining 14 from downtown against Missouri State back on March 17, 2018.

• TCU’s 13 three-pointers on Wednesday are tied for the seventh-most made in single-game school history (Oklahoma State, 2/20/2016 and UNLV, 1/23/1999).

• TCU yielded a season-low nine turnovers, the team’s fewest turnovers since giving up the ball 11 times against Middle Tennessee back on Dec. 13, 2020. It is the first time TCU has posted single-digit turnovers in a game since a six-turnovers effort against Iowa State back on Jan. 15, 2020.

• TCU moved to 3-8 on the season when its opponent shoots higher than 40 percent from the field.

• Lauren Heard (10) and Aja Holmes (9) scored 19 of TCU’s first 22 points of the game.

• Holmes set a new career-high with six three-pointers made. She is the first TCU player to drain at least six three-pointers in a game since Kianna Ray’s six three-pointers against Kansas last season on Jan. 12, 2020.

• Heard led the Frogs in points (27), rebounds (8), assists (9) and steals (5).

• Heard’s nine assists are a new career-high for the senior, surpassing her previous career-high of seven assists that she posted six different times in her career.

• Heard has now scored 1,392 points in her career. She still ranks No. 10 all-time, but is just 38 points shy of Natalie Ventress’ total of 1,430 points.

• Heard continues to rank No. 7 all-time, now with 380 career assists. She is seven assists shy of Adrianne Ross’ total of 387 assists.

• Heard tied a season-high with five steals. She moved past Andrea Boris (195) and now ranks No. 8 all-time with 197 career steals.

• Michelle Berry tied a season-high with 15 points. She has posted double-digit scoring efforts in five of her last seven games.

• P. Morris tallied three points and four boards in her first start. She was 1-of-1 from the free throw line and has made 11 straight free throw attempts in the past three games.

