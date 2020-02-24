TCU’s defense holds Oklahoma State to 37 points

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs used a strong fourth quarter to put away Oklahoma State, downing the Cowgirls 49-37 Sunday afternoon at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



TCU pushed its overall record to 20-5, while improving to 11-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State dropped to 14-12 overall and 5-9 in the Big 12 standings.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run and took a 17-10 lead into the next frame. The Frogs started first half strong offensively, shooting over 40 percent from the field and leading by as many as 12 points, up 22-10, but the home team made just two more field goals down the stretch.



The TCU defense picked up where the offense left off though, giving up just eight points in the second quarter to Oklahoma State and taking a 27-18 lead into halftime.TCU’s shooting woes spilled over into the third quarter as the Horned Frogs opened the frame 0-for-8. Lauren Heard finally got the Frogs on the board with a bucket at the 5:53 mark, but TCU would go on to make just two more field goals down the stretch.



The Cowgirls outscored the Frogs 13-9 in the third quarter, but TCU managed to take a five-point lead into the final quarter, up 36-31. The Frogs then opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run to push its lead back up to 12 points and never looked back, yielding just one field goal from OSU in the frame.



TCU’s offense scored just 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the defense limited the Cowgirls to just six points, which marked a new season-low for an opposing team. TCU built a 15-point lead down the stretch, and despite OSU managing to get a few late buckets from the free throw line, the Frogs still came away with the 12-point win, 49-37.



FROG FACTS

TCU picked up its 20th win of the season, giving the Frogs at least 20 wins in a season for the third straight year. It is the 14th all-time 20-win season for TCU.



The Frogs are now 11-3 in Big 12 play. The 11 Big 12 wins are most all-time in school history, surpassing last season’s 10-win total. It is the first time a TCU team has post at least 11 wins in conference play since going 13-3 in the Mountain West Conference back in 2010-11.QUOTABLE

“We made it really hard on each other to score,” said TCU head coach Raegan Pebley . “I think in the end, rebounding was huge. We did not give them a lot of second chance opportunities. I though our attention to detail, not just in just guarding Natasha Mack and Vivian Gray was really good, but we didn’t let other players have career nights. When you have to focus on two key players, sometimes that can happen and we did a solid job in those other spots”



UP NEXT

TCU remains at home to start the week, hosting the Texas Longhorns this Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Longhorns is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES



TEAM NOTES

• With the win today, TCU secured at least a first-round bye in the upcoming Big 12 Championship. This will be TCU’s fourth first-round bye since joining the league, having also earned first-round byes in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

• TCU started with a lineup of Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray , Jaycee Bradley and Adeola Akomolafe for the 23rd time this season. TCU is now 19-4 with this starting line-up.

• TCU pushed its winning streak over Oklahoma State to three-straight games.

• The win moved TCU’s record to 8-12 all-time against the Cowgirls and 6-3 all-time when playing OSU in Fort Worth.

• Head coach Raegan Pebley moved to 115-76 at TCU and 271-251 all-time, while also pushing her record to 6-6 against OSU.

• TCU is 12-2 when playing inside Schollmaier Arena this season, which includes a 5-2 home record in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are now 24-19 all-time in Big 12 home games and 61-21 overall in Schollmaier Arena.

• TCU won despite being held to 28.8 percent shooting. It was the fourth time the Frogs have been held below 30 percent shooting this season, and TCU improved to 4-0 in such games.

• The TCU defense gave up 37 points on just 14-of-56 (25.0 percent) shooting. OSU’s 37 points were tied for the 13th fewest points allowed in program history and were the fewest given up since Alcorn State lost to TCU 31-88 on Dec. 29, 2018. Additionally, OSU’s 25.0 field goal percentage was the lowest given up by TCU since the same game when Alcorn State shot just 25.0 percent in the contest.

• The Frogs held the Cowgirls to just 18 first half points on 7-of-28 (25 percent) shooting, tying the fewest points that TCU has given up in the first half this season.

• TCU only gave up six fourth quarter points on 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) shooting, the fewest points given up by the Frogs in any quarter this season.

• The Horned Frogs outshot the Cowgirls 42.9 to 4.3 percent from 3-point range. It was TCU’s best shooting performance from 3-point range since Jan. 26 against West Virginia and the lowest 3-point field goal percentage since LSU went without a three-pointer back on Dec. 4, 2016.

• The Frogs hauled in 51 rebounds, the most since they recorded 54 rebounds on Nov. 14 against Nicholls State.

PLAYER NOTES

• Kianna Ray led TCU with 15 points, including 3-of-7 shooting from beyond-the-arc.

• Ray tied Vernell Armstrong (1977-80) for 17th place on the TCU all-time scoring leaderboard with 1,102 points as a Horned Frog.

• Jayce Bradley scored 12 points, including 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. She has now made multiple threes in 19 of her 25 games played this season.

• Lauren Heard chipped in eight points, recorded a career-high 15 rebounds, and dished out a game-high five assists.

• Heard’s 15 rebounds were the most by a TCU player since Amy Okonkwo recorded 16 boards against Texas on March 9, 2019.

• Adeola Akomolafe hauled in 11 rebounds, including a game-high six offensive rebounds, and recorded a team-high three steals.

• Jayde Woods scored six points, grabbed five rebounds, and added a pair of steals. It was Woods’ second conference game with multiple steals.

Courtesy, TCU Women’s Basketball