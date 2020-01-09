TCU’s comeback falls short, Texas Tech wins 80-76.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Lauren Heard matched her season-high of 26 points and the TCU Horned Frogs erased what was once a 16-point deficit, but the comeback fell short in an 80-76 home loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Wednesday evening at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



The loss drops TCU to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improves to 12-1 and 1-1 in the conference standings.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU’s 13-9 early first quarter lead came to a halt following Texas Tech’s 9-1 run and the Lady Raiders doubled-down with a 14-5 run to over the second quarter. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 16 points with less than a minute to go in the second quarter and took a 14-point lead into the locker room, up 44-30 at halftime.



A 9-2 run to open the third quarter got TCU back within seven points and then just a few possessions later an 8-2 run pulled the Horned Frogs within a point, down 48-47. TCU would later tie the game at 50-50 following a three-ball from Michelle Berry and then took its first lead since the first quarter, going up 52-51 at the 2:16 mark in the third quarter.



The Lady Raiders bounced back and went up 64-60 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, but again TCU climbed out of the hole and took a 66-64 lead with 7:15 left to play. Texas Tech countered though, using a 7-0 run to go back up and never relinquishing the lead again.



After shooting 50 percent from the field in the third quarter, TCU was limited to a 31 percent effort in the fourth quarter, which included going just 1-for-5 from downtown. Texas Tech countered converting on 47 percent of its shots in the final quarter.



STAT OF THE GAME

15/15 – Texas Tech’s Lexi Gordon finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down a game-high 15 boards. The hometown product scored just above her season average of 14.5 points, but managed to pull down nine more rebounds than her 6.0 rebounds per game average. Texas Tech won the battle of the boards, 51-41, overall.



UP NEXT

TCU is back at home this Sunday, Jan. 12, to host the Kansas Jayhawks and wrap-up a mini two-game home stand. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks are set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and the game will be televised live on Fox Sports Southwest.

TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES

TEAM NOTES

• TCU started with a line-up of Jaycee Bradley , Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray and Adeola Akomolafe for the 12th consecutive game … the Horned Frogs are now 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play with this starting line-up.

• The loss snapped TCU’s 2019-20 home winning streak at seven straight wins, while also snapping an overall winning streak of 10 straight home games dating back to last season.

• TCU drops to 12-43 all-time against Texas Tech, which includes a 6-17 record against the Lady Raiders at home.

• TCU head coach Raegan Pebley falls to 8-4 in games coached against Texas Tech.

• TCU was out-rebounded 51-41, moving the Horned Frogs to 2-3 on the season when the opponent pulls down more boards.

• TCU had at least four players score 10 points or more for the third time this season.



PLAYER NOTES

• Lauren Heard matched her season-high with 26 points and set a new season-high with 11 rebounds, while recording the second double-double of her season and career.

• Heard’s 26 points pushed her to 750 career points with the Horned Frogs.

• Heard dished out a new career-high seven assists, surpassing her previous career-high of six assists that she set four different time throughout her career.

• Kianna Ray tallied five assists, giving her 361 total assists in her career – now just 26 shy from matching Adrianne Ross (387) and moving into a tie for No. 5 overall on the career assists list.

• Ray would finish the game with 12 points, giving her a double-digit scoring effort for the ninth time overall this season, but for the first time since Dec. 15.

• Ray matched her season-high with four steals in the game.

• Adeola Akomolafe scored 10 points, netting double-figures for the second time this season.

• Jaycee Bradley chipped in with 11 points.

