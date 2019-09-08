TCU’s comeback falls short against Florida Atlantic

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU Volleyball (3-2) couldn’t pull off the comeback as Florida Atlantic managed a 3-2 win over the Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon at The Rickel inside the University Rec Center. The Frogs took the third and fourth sets to force a deciding fifth but FAU was the first to 15 points, handing TCU its second loss of the season: 23-25, 29-31, 25-18, 25-22, 10-15.



“Our team bounced back in some areas of play,” head coach Jill Kramer said. “There was a lot more fight in us. We didn’t come out in the first couple of sets the way we should have but we got it going in the end of the second set and came up just a little short. FAU is an experienced team that didn’t make as many errors as we did down the stretch and that’s where we need to get better.”



TCU NOTABLES:

This was the fifth straight sellout to begin the season for TCU Volleyball.

It was the first TCU match of the season to reach five sets.

Freshman setter McKenzie Nichols earned the first double-double of her college career – 23 assists and 11 digs.

earned the first double-double of her college career – 23 assists and 11 digs. Freshman outside hitter Audrey Nalls led the team in kills for the fourth time this season, finishing with 16.

led the team in kills for the fourth time this season, finishing with 16. Freshman outside hitter Julia Adams set a new season high with 15 kills.

set a new season high with 15 kills. She also led the team in hitting percentage, ending the match hitting .351.

Sophomore RS Katie Clark tied her career high in blocks, finishing with 6.0.

tied her career high in blocks, finishing with 6.0. Freshman middle blocker Afedo Manyang led the team in blocks for the fifth consecutive match with a season-best 7.0.

led the team in blocks for the fifth consecutive match with a season-best 7.0. Freshman setter Irem Uçar completed her third straight match with 20+ assists, finishing with 22.

