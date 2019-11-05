TCU Women’s Basketball opens the season with a win, 66-61 over Robert Morris

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Senior Jayde Woods and junior Lauren Heard poured in 20 points each to lead the TCU women’s basketball team to a 66-61 season-opening win over Robert Morris, Tuesday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



THE RUNDOWN

Kianna Ray also notched double-digits with a 12-point effort, but her steal-and-score with 11 seconds remaining sealed the victory for the Horned Frogs.



After relinquishing its first lead with just a little under three minutes to play in the third quarter and then trailing 50-47 following the end of the period, TCU opened the final quarter of play with an 11-4 run.



A 58-54 lead later turned into just a 63-61 advantage, but Ray managed to record the biggest play of the game as she collected a steal at TCU’s own end of the floor and then made the easy lay-up to go up by four, 65-61, with 11.2 seconds showing on the clock.



TCU outscored the Colonials 22-11 in the first quarter, but its 11-point lead dwindled to just a two-point advantage at the half, 32-30. RMU led at the end of three periods, 50-47, but the 11-4 run to open the fourth quarter was just what the Frogs needed to get back into the game and earn the “W”.



STAT OF THE GAME

20/10 – Jayde Woods registered her first career double-double with 20 points and 10 boards. Both were new career-highs for the senior, as well.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

TCU Head Coach Raegan Pebley

“There were some mistakes there in the game, but I thought the team adapted and adjusted. They figured some things out and we were able to keep our communicators out on the floor to help us be effective defensively. I think, really, the game came down to the fourth quarter. Just loose ball plays. Experienced players making plays and finishing games out with hustle. Obviously the big one at the end with Kianna [Ray] and her steal at the end of the game, but also just Jayde flying out creating a possession for us. We had offensive rebounds. Defensive rebounds. Just a concerted effort all around.”

Courtesy; TCU Basketball