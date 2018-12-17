TCU women’s basketball cruises by Southern 69-40

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jordan Moore scored 20 of her season-high 23 points in the first half as TCU defeated Southern, 69-40, at Schollmaier Arena on Sunday, improving to 8-1 for just the third time in program history.



Moore finished 8-for-9 from the floor, making her first eight shots of the contest. Until a jumper early in the fourth quarter, the Round Rock, Texas, native had made 18 consecutive shots dating back to the third quarter of TCU’s win over Army on Dec. 2, a stretch of over eight quarters of play.



In six home games this season, Moore is now shooting a blistering 84.7 percent (50-for-59), helping the Frogs go undefeated so far at Schollmaier Arena.



THE RUNDOWN

Although the Horned Frogs got off to a bit of a slow start as a team, Moore helped the Frogs pick up the pace in the first quarter. She scored 12 of the team’s 14 total points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field. TCU would go on to lead the remainder of the game.



The Frogs defense continued to play well, forcing 18 turnovers and holding the Jaguars to 26.9 percent from the field. They have yet to allow an opponent to shoot over 40 percent this season.



TCU ended the first half on a 17-3 run, allowing only a 3-pointer over the final 6:24, to take a 38-15 lead into the locker room. The 15 points are the fewest that TCU has given up in a half this season.



Junior Adeloa Akomolafe came alive offensively in the third quarter, scoring all 12 of her points and grabbing seven of her season-high eight rebounds.



Freshman Yummy Morris provided some assistance off the bench for the Frogs as well. She narrowly missed the first double-double of her career, finishing with career highs in both points (12) and rebounds (9).

Courtesy; TCU Basketball