TCU – Wallow and Song Named Big 12 Players of the Week

The Big 12 Conference has named TCU linebacker Garret Wallow as its Defensive Player of the Week and place-kicker Jonathan Song as the Special Teams Player of the Week for their efforts in the Horned Frogs’ season-opening 39-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Wallow recorded team-best and career-high totals of 13 tackles and 3.5 for a loss, including a sack. It was the fourth career double-digit game in stops for the junior from New Orleans.

Song’s five field goals (24, 36, 19, 34 and 38 yards) tied for the second-most in a game in program history, trailing only the TCU and Big 12 record of six by Jaden Oberkrom in 2012 versus Texas Tech. A graduate student from Fort Worth, Song is now 22-of-25 in his career, including 21-of-22 inside 40 yards.

Courtesy TCU