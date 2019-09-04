News Ticker

TCU – Wallow and Song Named Big 12 Players of the Week

September 4, 2019 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, NCAA Football, Sports, TCU Football

The Big 12 Conference has named TCU linebacker Garret Wallow as its Defensive Player of the Week and place-kicker Jonathan Song as the Special Teams Player of the Week for their efforts in the Horned Frogs’ season-opening 39-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Wallow recorded team-best and career-high totals of 13 tackles and 3.5 for a loss, including a sack. It was the fourth career double-digit game in stops for the junior from New Orleans.

Song’s five field goals (24, 36, 19, 34 and 38 yards) tied for the second-most in a game in program history, trailing only the TCU and Big 12 record of six by Jaden Oberkrom in 2012 versus Texas Tech. A graduate student from Fort Worth, Song is now 22-of-25 in his career, including 21-of-22 inside 40 yards.

Courtesy TCU

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly