TCU vs UT Volleyball 10/3/2018

After going down 2-0 in the match, the TCU volleyball team battled back to force a decisive fifth set but No. 4 Texas proved to be too much as they took a 3-2 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 15-12) victory on Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at The Rickel inside the University Recreation Center.



The Horned Frogs (10-5, 2-2 Big 12) did not falter after the Longhorns (9-3, 4-0 Big 12) took the 2-0 lead and used strong hitting by a pair of rookies, a season-high team digs and nine service aces to take the next two sets and force the fifth set. After a kill by Katie Clark to put TCU up 12-10 in the final set, Texas used its experience to rattle off five straight points to steal the set and take the match.



Despite the loss, TCU beat Texas in four statistical categories including kills (62 to 61), assists (62 to 60), service aces (9 to 6) and digs (87 to 77). TCU held Texas to its lowest hitting percentage of the season (.210) as the Frogs’ nine service aces and 87 digs were both season-highs. Three players scored double-digit kills for TCU with élan McCall leading the way with 24 kills, with Clark chipping in 17 and Anna Walsh finishing with 10. McCall recorded double-double No. 9 with 17 digs in the match with Lexi MacLean and Berklie Baker leading the way with 18 digs and Dani Dennison good for 16 digs.



Stats of the Match

1,007 – Anna Walsh became the 11th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career kills and now has 1,007.

