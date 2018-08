Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU volleyball put on an offensive show Saturday as the Horned Frogs captured the Cowtown Classic title on Saturday evening with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-12) sweep of SIUE. The Frogs stay undefeated.

Sundays games start at 9:00am with North Dakota facing Green Bay then TCU vs North Dakota at 1:00pm.