Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU shutout SFA 4-0 on Thursday night. TCU scored their first goal early in the first half then added three more in the second half.

Three of the goals scored came from 3 freshman scoring their first goals ever at the college level. The 3 freshman scorers were Messiah Bright, Tatun Condrey and Maddy Warren. The 4th goal was scored by sophomore Tijana Djuricek, her first of the season.