TCU vs Ohio State 9/15/2018

Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones returned an interception 28 yards for one of No. 4 Ohio State’s three touchdowns in a four-minute span of the third quarter in a 40-28 victory over No. 14 TCU on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes went ahead to stay with that spurt that started Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw a short pass that Parris Campbell turned into a 63-yard touchdown.

Ohio State still trailed 21-19 after a 2-point try failed, but TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson was under pressure on the ensuing third down when he tried to shovel a pass to his running back — but instead it went to Jones, the 286-pound tackle who rumbled to the end zone. The next drive for the Horned Frogs ended with a blocked punt, and two plays later Haskins threw a 24-yard TD to K.J. Hill.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-0 lead after All-America defensive end Nick Bosa’s strip-sack in the end zone, a fumble that was recovered by Davon Hamilton for a touchdown.

Darius Anderson had two rushing TDs for TCU, including a school record 93-yard sprint that was the longest rushing play in TCU history and the longest play from scrimmage ever against the Buckeyes. Anderson added a 16-yard score when he dived to the left pylon to make it 21-13 before Ohio State’s quick scoring spurt.

The game was played at the NFL home of the Dallas Cowboys, about 20 miles from the TCU campus.

UP NEXT

Ohio State is back home Saturday to play Tulane in its final game outside of Big Ten play.

TCU opens Big 12 play at Texas next Saturday.

